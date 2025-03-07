4 Of The Best 12V TVs For Your RV Or Camper

If you're not familiar with dry camping, sometimes called "boondocking" depending on your preferences, you might be wondering why there's an interest in 12V televisions for an RV or camper. We won't dive too deeply into the finer points of dry camping or boondocking here, but for our purposes we'll say that a 12V TV is a great option for watching our favorite shows, movies, and sporting events anytime we're camping in a spot that doesn't offer electric hookups.

Without electric service to the camper or RV, there typically isn't any power to the electrical outlets inside (or outside) the camper. This situation makes plugging in a standard television futile unless you have some sort of power gadget that makes RV living easier. Some of the options that can provide electrical power to your camper while off-grid include generators, portable power stations, or an inverter that takes 12V DC power from the camper's house battery and inverts it to 120V AC power.

My wife and I enjoy spending time camping off-grid in the Western US in our travel trailer. We've outfitted it with an upgraded battery bank, solar panels, and an inverter that powers the entire camper. We don't currently have a 12V television since our camper came with, and is wired for, a standard television. However, if your camper is already wired for a 12V TV, or you need to squeeze everything you can from your camper battery, opting for one of these 12V models makes a lot of sense.

