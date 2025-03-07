4 Of The Best 12V TVs For Your RV Or Camper
If you're not familiar with dry camping, sometimes called "boondocking" depending on your preferences, you might be wondering why there's an interest in 12V televisions for an RV or camper. We won't dive too deeply into the finer points of dry camping or boondocking here, but for our purposes we'll say that a 12V TV is a great option for watching our favorite shows, movies, and sporting events anytime we're camping in a spot that doesn't offer electric hookups.
Without electric service to the camper or RV, there typically isn't any power to the electrical outlets inside (or outside) the camper. This situation makes plugging in a standard television futile unless you have some sort of power gadget that makes RV living easier. Some of the options that can provide electrical power to your camper while off-grid include generators, portable power stations, or an inverter that takes 12V DC power from the camper's house battery and inverts it to 120V AC power.
My wife and I enjoy spending time camping off-grid in the Western US in our travel trailer. We've outfitted it with an upgraded battery bank, solar panels, and an inverter that powers the entire camper. We don't currently have a 12V television since our camper came with, and is wired for, a standard television. However, if your camper is already wired for a 12V TV, or you need to squeeze everything you can from your camper battery, opting for one of these 12V models makes a lot of sense.
The Sylvox 15.6-inch Flip-Down television for small campers
The Sylvox 15.6-inch Flip-Down 12-volt TV lists on Amazon for $199.00, where it has an average of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars with 62 ratings. This small television has a number of features that make it a great choice for smaller campers or even as a kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom monitor in larger RVs. As the name implies, its LED screen measures 15.6 inches diagonally with overall measurements of 15.92 inches wide and 10.37 inches tall when flipped down to its full 90-degree-open position. When flipped down, the screen can rotate 360 degrees to optimize the viewing angle from anywhere in the room. When flipped up for storage, the unit is only 1.44 inches tall to maximize the space under the cabinet it's mounted to.
In addition to its small size, lightweight 3.7-pounds, and 12V power option (it comes with a 120V adaptor, however the 12V adapter is not included), its low power draw makes it suitable for camping off-grid. Its power consumption, rated at under 16 watts, would only draw about 1.33 amps at 12 volts, allowing about three hours of operation while using just 4 amp-hours of 12-volt battery storage.
Perhaps the best feature of the Sylvox 15.6-inch Flip-Down TV is its 16:9 aspect ratio offering a 1920x1080 HD resolution. In addition, the 8-bit color panel provides 16.7 million colors. Inputs include two HDMI ports, an RJ45 connection, a Mini AV In, and two USB-A ports. There's also an earphone jack to allow listening without disturbing anyone else.
The Sylvox 22-inch 12-volt television and DVD player combo
The Sylvox 22-inch smart RV television and DVD player combo has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, where it's priced at $349. It measures 22 inches diagonally across the screen, and 19.4 inches wide by 12.2 inches tall (11.4 inches without the stand attached) and is only 1.9 inches from front to back. While the 9.4-pound Sylvox TV can sit mounted on the included stand, hanging it from a wall mount is a more attractive option for RV use.
In addition to the two AAA batteries required for the remote, the 22-inch TV/DVD combo unit uses about 15 watts of 12V power. That power draw equals 1.25 amps, or about 5 amp-hours of the camper's 12V battery storage to watch four hours of television.
In addition to the included DVD player built into the unit, premium touches include 1080P HD resolution, Android-powered smart TV functions, and WiFi connectivity. The Sylvox 22-inch TV can connect to Google Play, which allows the user to download a multitude of apps. Plus, you can cast photos, music, and video directly from your phone. One thing to consider before purchasing this TV is that the DVD player does not support Blu-ray discs.
The 12-volt Jensen JTV1917DVDC also features a built-in DVD player
Like the Sylox TV/DVD combo above, the 12-volt Jensen JTV1917DVDC also features a built-in DVD player that does not support Blu-ray technology. While the Jensen model is priced lower at $268.83, it also has a smaller 19-inch diagonal screen and uses about 29 watts based on data provided by the Energy Guide attached to its screen.
Overall, Amazon users give the Jensen JTV1917DVDC 4.1 stars. Most positive reviews cite the Jensen's picture quality and functionality among its top attributes. Negative comments surround the clunkiness of the remote control, especially when switching between inputs.
In addition to a 12-volt power cord capable of plugging into a vehicle's 12V accessory port, the Jensen TV/DVD combo comes with a 110VAC/DC adapter allowing the unit to draw power from nearly any camper or RV power source. The Jensen's 19-inch LCD panel delivers HD-ready resolution, including 1080P, 720P, and 480P. While the unit includes provisions on the back for attaching a wall mount, inside the box you'll also find feet that allow free-standing tabletop use. Inputs include YPBPR component, VGA video and audio, and HDMI.
The Free Signal TV Transit 12-volt television is designed for mobile entertainment
The Free Signal TV Transit 32-inch television has a 4.0-star rating on Amazon and is priced at $399.00, but often on sale for as little as $279.30. If you'd prefer the 22-inch version it also has a 4.0-star rating but costs less, coming in at $202.00. Both models feature AC and DC power connection capabilities with the necessary cords and adapters included. The 32-inch Free Signal TV measures 28.8 inches wide, 17.4 inches tall, and 3.2 inches deep with a 31.5-inch diagonal screen. In addition to the standard AC power adaptor, car charging cord, attachable legs, mounting screws, and detailed user manual, the Transit also comes with a pigtail harness to wire it directly into your camper's 12-volt power system.
As a 32-inch-class television, this model has the largest screen of any TV on the list so far, it's also the most power-hungry. While it's designed to operate on 12-volt DC power, a common power source among campers and RVs, its 49 watt power usage is excessive compared to some of the others listed here. To put it in perspective, four hours of watching this television would use over 16 amp-hours of 12V battery power, or about one-fourth of the usable capacity of a standard lead-acid camper battery.
Why these 12-volt televisions made the list
We picked these four 12-volt televisions because they offer the convenience of plugging into a standard 110-volt outlet and easil -compatible 12-volt power capability. Most of these either came with, or made available, a standard 12-volt car accessory plug-in. If your camper isn't equipped with a 12V accessory plug, it isn't hard to add one by tying into the camper's 12V fuse panel or wiring directly to the battery. However, if you don't have the knowledge to do so, it's best to seek some help from an experienced DIYer or a pro, as there is a real risk of fire or damage to other RV components.
There are larger 12-volt televisions available, however, the low ratings from consumers made it difficult to label them as the best of the bunch. Hopefully, this list will provide a baseline for your search for the perfect 12-volt television for your RV, camper, or van life build.