Solar Panel Inverters Explained: What They're Used For

There are different types of solar inverters, each designed for different applications and usage scenarios. The most common type of solar panel inverter is the string inverter, also called a central inverter. The name comes from the design, which involves a series of interconnected panels "stringed" together with wires. This type of inverter works best in setups that are free from shade; it's typically the cheapest option and is relatively simple to maintain. The biggest drawback of this type of inverter is its requirement for maximum sunlight exposure, plus, if one panel breaks, the overall power output of the system takes a hit.

If that's a concern, you may want to consider a micro-inverter instead — it's a type of compact inverter that is installed on each individual solar panel, allowing them to perform at maximum efficiency regardless of the status of the other panels. This also makes it easier to pinpoint which panel is having issues. Micro-inverters tend to cost more than their string inverter counterparts, though.

Homeowners may prefer a hybrid solar inverter, however, which combines a solar inverter with battery inverter functionality in a single device, allowing for uninterrupted power supply as the battery will act as a backup during instances of power outages. The surplus energy stored in the battery inverter can also be sent back to the power grid for net energy credits, as well, saving you on your electrical bills.