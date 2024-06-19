The Risk You Take When Buying Certain TVs On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Originally launched as the world's largest bookstore, and eventually leveraging e-commerce to offer a sizable inventory that brick and mortar retailers couldn't come close to, Amazon.com turned into much more within a few years. That shift even supplied the title to Brad Stone's critically-acclaimed book documenting the company's history, "The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon." The world's largest book store and its original roster of Amazon employees soon became the world's largest CD store as well. Before too long, it stopped being a media store and became, well, The Everything Store. These days, that includes all sorts of consumer electronics, some of which are made by Amazon itself, like their Kindle e-readers and Fire lines of tablets, streaming sticks, and TVs.

Amazon-branded TVs aren't the only ones they sell, though. They offer all of the top brands for prices a low as anyone offers online. What Amazon stocks and ships itself, though, is supplemented by its massive network of third-party sellers. That complicates everything when it comes to consumers hunting for the best products and deals. Many sellers are legitimate businesses, with some also doing sizable non-Amazon business and others even having their own retail stores. That ecosystem is so big, though, that scammers can also seep in. This means that you, the customer, have to be diligent about scrutinizing every detail listed for a seller if you choose to go the third party route on Amazon, especially for big ticket items like TVs. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the factors that you should stay aware of to avoid unscrupulous TV vendors and stay safe on Amazon.