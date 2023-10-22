This Is What Amazon's First Employees Are Up To Today

If you were an Amazon customer in its early days in the 1990s, it would have been hard to imagine what it's become over the years. What started as an online bookstore, leveraging the ability to stock more titles than even the biggest physical stores, logically expanded to music and movies during the early years before eventually turning into "the everything store." Well, maybe some of that could be predicted, as Amazon was ahead of the curve in terms of managing a massive inventory online.

What couldn't have been predicted was the degree of growth and the other products and services that came with it. These days, Amazon is a consumer tech hardware company, an enterprise web services company, a streaming music and video powerhouse, a TV/movie studio, and more. It made its founder, Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest men (at times the richest), and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, one of the world's richest women (at times the richest) until she started unloading billions to charity.

As a way of examining that growth, let's flashback to the early days of Amazon and some of its very first employees. What did they do at Amazon, how and why did they leave, and what are they doing now?