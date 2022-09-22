The Reason Jeff Bezos Named His Aerospace Company Blue Origin

At age 58, Jeff Bezos is one of the wealthiest people on planet Earth. His business acumen has earned him awards, riches beyond compare, and admirers around the globe. But his ruthless tactics have also earned him a fair share of controversy. To some, the founder of Amazon is a shrewd businessman who made his fortune "the old-fashioned way." Others despise him, whether it's because of his vast wealth, how he treats his employees, his weird-looking rockets, or the fact that he wore a cowboy hat into space.

Whatever side of the coin you land, there's no denying he is one of the most successful businessmen of our era. He took the initial concept of an online book-selling company and, over time, turned it into a multinational technology juggernaut with many layers, offering services that have nothing to do with books. According to PBS, he created something that has never been seen "in the history of American capitalism."

Given Bezos' propensity for expanding his empire, his announcement in July 2021 that he was stepping down as the CEO of Amazon to focus on his other ventures didn't shock most. One of those "other ventures" happened to be Blue Origin, his private spaceflight company headquartered in Kent, Washington. Bezos founded it in 2000, a full two years before Elon Musk got around to launching SpaceX.

Blue Origin's mission is to develop safe, cheap reusable launch vehicles and systems so people can work and live in space to save our planet. If you look on Blue Origin's social media pages, you'll see the tagline: "Millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth." It's not just a slogan but the company's whole vision.