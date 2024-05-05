10 Of The Best 4K TV Deals For Spring 2024
There are a few holidays to look forward to with associated sales during the spring season. Mother's Day is typically not a big sales event for electronics, but Memorial Day and, to a lesser extent, Father's Day most certainly are. Thanksgiving and its associated set of sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Cyber Week still tend to be when you get the best deals, especially on TVs, but other major holiday sales events are the next best thing if you miss out on the doorbusters available at the end of November.
Finding the best deals depends on what features you're looking for, what you're willing to spend, and if you're looking for a shiny name brand. There are usually good deals on name brands, but some of the best value TVs these days come from newer Chinese powerhouses like TCL and Hisense, regardless of whether they are on sale. It all depends on what you're looking for. If you want an OLED TV with deep, inky-black levels, then your options lie with Sony, LG, and Samsung, the only active players using the technology. A value TV that carries an array of checkbox features will steer you toward the likes of TCL and Hisense. Or maybe you need a specific feature, like AirPlay support as an iPhone owner.
There are many options, so let's take a look at the best deals and how those TVs have fared in professional reviews.
Hisense U6 series for the most feature-packed budget TV
In March, we included the Hisense U6 series among the best 4K TV deals of the month, and as of this writing, the TVs in that series have become an even better deal for the spring. All of the models we listed in March are now available for about $100 less: The 55-inch model is just $349.99 at Best Buy, the 65-inch version is $499.99 from Best Buy, and the giant that is the 75-inch model is roughly $650 at both Amazon and Best Buy.
When it comes to budget TVs, it will be hard to find something more impressive close to this price range. The QLED-lit model has full-array backlighting with local dimming, which you won't find elsewhere without spending more. The only aspect that betrays that it is a budget model is that the refresh rate is 60Hz, though it does have variable refresh rate (VRR) support and low latency mode for gamers.
As professional reviews go, major outlets have been positively glowing about the U6 series. Wirecutter called it the best budget TV in January, while USA Today Reviewed, PCMag, and Tom's Guide gave it their Editor's Choice recommendations. "The Hisense U6K delivers an outstanding picture for its price tag," concluded Tom's Guide in its review, rating the U6 at 4.5 stars out of 5. "Its Mini-LED backlighting offers spectacular contrast while its quantum dot filter ensures well-saturated colors. For under $500, this is the best TV you can buy."
Hisense's step-up U8 series has also gone down in price
If you have more room in your budget for a new TV than the going rate for the Hisense U6 series, then have no fear: Hisense's step-up, the U8 series, is also (mostly) down $100 from where each model sat in March. Not only that, but under the current promotions, you get a $50 NBA Store gift card included with each TV. The 55-inch model costs roughly $700 at both Best Buy and Amazon, while the 65-inch version costs $899.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon.
Those are the models where the price has dropped $100 from March. The 75-inch version is the same solid $1,199.99 deal at Best Buy, although it comes with a $100 NBA Store gift card. The same goes for the 85-inch model, which is $1,799.99, a $600 discount from the retail price.
The U8 series has various bells and whistles that elevate it above the U6 models. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz, a brightness of up to 1,500 nits, an ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV tuner, and AMD's FreeSync technology to prevent screen tearing while gaming. It even has four HDMI inputs! And how do the professional reviewers feel about it? Pretty darned good, with Wirecutter naming it runner-up for best LCD/LED TV and Wired, PCMag, Tom's Guide, and Reviewed giving the U8 their respective versions of an Editor's Choice recommendation.
The Sony Bravia XR A75L series for a great OLED deal
If you're looking to get fancy with an OLED TV, then there is a solid deal at Best Buy that may be just right for you. It comes in the form of sales on the 55-inch and 65-inch models in Sony's Bravia XR A75L series, which are available for $1,199.99 and $1,499.99, respectively. The latter is the same price it went for on Black Friday 2023.
Despite its status as the lowest-priced OLED model series from a powerhouse like Sony, very few professional reviews are available online. The most high-profile review comes from RTINGS, which was very high on the A75L, scoring it 8.8 out of 10. Though much of the review focuses on the kinds of things that you'd expect from a good OLED TV, RTINGS also singled out the Bravia A75L's resistance to reflections, which is a bigger problem on OLED TVs than on LCDs. "The reflection handling on this TV is fantastic," reads the review. "The semi-gloss anti-reflective coating significantly reduces the intensity of direct reflections without adding any rainbow smear."
The review also highlights Sony's image processing for dealing with artifacts in lower-quality digital video, like macro-blocking, without sacrificing details by overly smoothing or excessively sharpening the picture. If you own a PlayStation 5, the A75L has some features specifically for you, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and an Auto Low Latency Mode that works automatically.
Samsung S90C for a great deal on a top-reviewed OLED TV
If you're eyeballing the 65-inch model of the Sony Bravia A75L from the previous entry, you may also want to consider a different option that is close to the same price: the Samsung S90C, which is selling for $1,597.99 at Amazon. You can also get it at that same price with a one-year warranty extension from Epic Protect included at the Amazon store for Walts TV, which is an authorized Samsung reseller. (Epic Protect doesn't sell its protection plans outside of bundles from its partner resellers, but a comparable plan from Allstate costs $119.99.) At Best Buy, you can get it for $1,599.99 with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Besides being a good OLED deal regardless, this one stands out because of how well it's been received across numerous professional reviews. Perhaps most notably, Wirecutter recommends it as the best OLED TV for most people, singling out its reflection handling (echoed by RTINGS' review), color accuracy, resistance to issues from ambient light, a myriad of image-tweaking options, and low input latency for gaming. (Also of note for gamers: It has built-in support for the Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA Geforce Now, and Amazon Luna cloud gaming services.) Other reviews were similarly glowing, with TechRadar, Tom's Guide, PCMag, and AVS Forum all giving the S90C their respective version of an Editor's Choice recommendation.
The Pioneer Smart Xumo TV for the most TV for the least money
And now for something completely different: The Pioneer brand has been revived for TVs, but not by Japan's Pioneer Electronics. Per a report from Next TV, these latest "Pioneer" TVs, sold exclusively at Best Buy with Comcast's Xumo TVOS installed, are made by TCL under an agreement to license the Pioneer brand name. These TVs stand out for their incredibly low price points, particularly on sale. As of this writing, Best Buy is selling them for $229.99 for the 55-inch model and $349.99 for the 65-inch model.
These aren't the only inexpensive big-screen TVs available, but most tend to get negative reviews for contrast levels, brightness, color accuracy, and viewing angles. Though this is a deals list, not a recommendation list, we still want to avoid steering you in the wrong direction. Even though no professional reviews are available for the Smart Xumo TV, one site with a strong track record has praised it in other contexts.
Despite having not reviewed the Pioneers, Tom's Guide, in a post on Cyber Monday 2023, lauded them with superlatives that they don't break out for other budget TVs, much less for those they haven't reviewed. "Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price," reads the post, praising the "superior brightness and high color contrast." Someone there likes these enough to single them out as strong performers, but we don't know why there is no review.
The Sony Bravia XR X90L for a good deal on a premium 85-inch TV
If you are looking to go big with an 85-inch TV, then there is another interesting option available for just $200 more than the aforementioned Hisense U8 series of the same size. The 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L is currently selling for roughly $2,000 at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. Professional reviews for this one are pretty stellar, with one in particular from TechRadar stressing that, though it is a more traditional LED-backlit LCD with full-array local dimming, it performs like a newer mini-LED TV.
"Those [brightness test] results fall below the high peak brightness measurements we've made of several flagship mini-LED TVs in 2023, but they are excellent for a set with a standard LED backlight and are close to the best OLED TVs for peak HDR brightness, and easily beat OLED TVs for fullscreen brightness," reads the review, which carries a TechRadar Recommends badge. That review also praised the X90L's wide range of picture adjustments in its settings menus, while Digital Trends also offered a similar Recommended Product badge in its review. Reviews at What Hi-Fi? and RTINGs were also very strong, with the latter praising the TV's anti-glare properties, while the TechRadar review also noted that it has some of the automated PlayStation 5 gaming features mentioned above in our Sony Bravia XR A75L entry.
The Samsung QN900C if money is no object, but still want the satisfaction of a deal
In January, we looked at deals on Samsung's best TVs in advance of the Super Bowl, and since then, the price has come down on arguably the most tantalizing option listed: the 85-inch Samsung QN900C mini-LED 8K TV. Retailing for $7,999.99, it was down to $5,499.99 in January but has since dropped to roughly $5,000 at Samsung.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. While most people won't see tangible benefits from stepping up to an 8K TV, we are not talking about most people if they are at all considering buying a $5,000-plus TV.
Featuring an edge-to-edge screen, Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 8K, virtualized spatial audio, and the aforementioned Gaming Hub in the Samsung S90C series, the South Korean electronics giant's website touts this model series as the greatest TV it has ever made. The available professional reviews aren't that hyperbolic, but they are plentiful and incredibly positive nonetheless. TechRadar gave it 5 stars out of 5 and an Editor's Choice recommendation badge, calling it "an outstanding performer which really does continue to make a case for 8K resolution." Wired gave it an 8 out of 10 score and a similar recommendation badge, saying this 8K TV "is among the prettiest you can buy." Tom's Guide, TechHive, Trusted Reviews, and Techaeris also gave the QN900C their Editor's Choice, Top Pick, and Highly Recommended badges, so you get the idea: If money is no object, you can't do much better than this.
The TCL Q6 series is an alternate budget pick that offers an 85-inch screen
One alternate deal worth checking out if you are on a tighter budget is the TCL Q6 series, which replaced the previous 5-Series. Outside of its lack of local dimming, the Q6 is positioned as a direct competitor to the Hisense U6 series. It sets itself apart from the U6 in that the budget pricing extends up to an 85-inch model, and the price is down $100 from when we listed it in our March deals post, going for just $899.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. The 75-inch model is also down the same amount from March, priced at $599.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. The 65-inch model, meanwhile, is the same deal as March, roughly $500 at both Best Buy and Amazon.
Professional reviews for the Q6 series are positive but not as glowing as they were for the Hisense U6 and 2022's TCL 5-Series. Though promotional images on Amazon say it's a CNN Underscored Editors' Pick, the review on Underscored doesn't reflect that; however, it is a positive assessment, saying that "if you want a large 4K TV for a low price, you won't be disappointed in the Q6." Wirecutter didn't name the Q6 its top budget pick above the Hisense U6, but with the Q6's lower input lag and the U6's inability to do variable refresh rate and local diming at the same time, the site did recommend the Q6 as a possible alternate choice for hardcore gamers.
Target's well-hidden in-store clearance deals
Sometimes, the best deals require detective work, especially if they involve clearance pricing. They are often in-store only and unadvertised, making them tricky to pin down, even if someone online shared the deals. That is the case for a few great clearance deals on TVs at Target that have been discovered at Slickdeals, where Target's website is no help as it lists the SKUs' pre-clearance prices. Those would be the 70-inch model of Samsung's entry-level CU7000 for $300, the 65-inch model of the LG C3 series of OLED TVs for $1,000, and the 42-inch LG C3 for $360. Even if you go to Target, these prices may not be tagged; you need to ask for a price check and hope for the best.
As professional reviews go, the Samsung CU7000 did okay; the value lies in getting a 70-inch TV for $300, and Tom's Guide said that it "doesn't have much more than its price to offer against its better-looking, more powerful competition." The C3 deals, being LG OLED TVs, are a lot more interesting. Reviews for the C3 series are plentiful and universally glowing. It is Wirecutter's runner-up for best OLED TV for most people; Wired gave it a Wired Recommends badge while proclaiming it "one of the best premium screens for your money;" and Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi?, AV Forums, Trusted Reviews, and Expert Reviews gave it their respective versions of an Editor's Choice or recommendation badge.
The TCL QM8 for a huge, bright TV with great HDR performance
Just as Hisense doesn't only make budget TVs, TCL also makes great-value, premium TVs. As we mentioned, the Hisense U6 has a TCL counterpart in the Q6 series, and the more expensive U8 series also has a counterpart in the TCL QM8 line. And right now, the 75-inch model from the 2023 series is down $500 from retail at $1,199.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. As you might expect as you enter this price range, the panel has variable refresh rate support and local dimming. It is also notable for getting incredibly bright up to 2,000 nits, according to TCL. In a feature set that's becoming more common, it includes support for Chromecast as part of its Google TV operating system and Apple AirPlay.
Professional reviews for the QM8 have been incredibly strong. Digital Trends and TechRadar gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their respective Editors' Choice and Recommends badges, with the former heavily praising its brightness and HDR performance in particular while touting that it "redefines what you should expect from a QLED TV." Tom's Guide proclaimed it the brightest TV the site had ever reviewed, with USA Today's Reviewed saying that "TCL's new flagship TV is a masterclass in how to exceed expectations." The QM8 also got Top Pick, Highly Recommended, and Editor's Choice badges from Sound and Vision, Home Theater Review, and Techaeris, so it's safe to say that everyone really likes this model.