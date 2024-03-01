Best TV Deals Of March 2024: New Promotions And Discounts

If you're looking for the biggest TV possible for your money, then the obvious top contender comes from TCL. The Chinese company known for its impressive value TVs has a 98-inch LED TV available on sale right now for just under $2,000.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have this deal available as of this writing, and though they're in conflict as to what the MSRP originally was — as is, strangely, TCL's website, which lists a third retail price — Amazon price history data shows that it's been listed as high as $3,999.99 since its late-2023 release.

As the above TCL promotional image notes, this is a lot of TV, having roughly the footprint of a queen-size mattress. As for the features that one looks for today in a new TV, it has some, but not all. The display is direct-lit, so you don't have to worry about uneven brightness, but it doesn't have local dimming to increase contrast. Otherwise, it has a 120Hz native refresh rate with variable refresh rate support, all four HDR standards, wide color gamut, the Google TV OS with Google Assistant, four HDMI inputs (one with ARC/eARC), and an automated low-latency mode.

If you want to go big on a relative budget — $2,000 isn't a budget price, but it is for a 98-inch TV — then this looks like the TV for you.