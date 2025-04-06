How Do Smart Scales Get Their Measurements? (And Are They Accurate?)

When most of us get serious about losing weight or getting in shape, one of the first things we buy is a scale. However, these days, not just any scale will do. If you're like most people, you want to know more than just how much you weigh; you'd also like information about your body composition, including your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and water weight — all stats smart scales claim to measure. When paired with exercise and healthy eating, smart scales promise to help us reach our fitness goals, offering us a clear snapshot of our progress or lack thereof. You might find that having all of that information keeps you motivated and helps you make more informed choices about your health.

Advertisement

However, sometimes you may step on the scale and it may seem like the numbers just don't add up. Maybe you've been doing a strength training routine on a workout app to help you meet your fitness goals, only to find that the body fat reading on your scale doesn't budge, or you've been crushing your step goals on your fitness tracker, only to find the scale doesn't seem to accurately reflect your progress.

Before you throw in the towel, it's important to realize it's not just you. Smart scales use a method called bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), typically through a foot-to-foot impedance meter, to measure things like body fat and muscle mass. While this may sound like a high-tech way to track your fitness metrics, it's really an imperfect science. However, if you understand how smart scales get their measurements, you can better use that information to focus on what matters and ignore the noise.

Advertisement