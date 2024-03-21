How To Choose The Best Smart Scale For You

For those well into a specific health regimen and wanting more advanced features, a smart scale like the Etekcity will certainly fit the bill and be one of the nicest things in your bathroom. It tracks many of the same metrics as the aforementioned models, suggests custom meal plans and exercise routines, and syncs with fitness apps. But what distinguishes the scale further is that you don't need to look at your phone for those measurements because the scale displays them right there. The Etekcity will show tracked progress on weight and muscle mass and numerous other metrics in a color display, with easy-to-read graphs and supporting messages to boot.

This Runstar scale expands on that display feature, with the understanding that regularly glancing down at your fitness progress on a scale may be a tad grating on your neck after a while. So, the Runstar includes a color display on a retractable handle that allows you to view your measurements without looking down. Along with the handle, it can measure 20 body metrics, store up to 24 users, and even recognize the user when stepped on, with basic functions for beginners and customizations catering to athletes.

Stepping on a scale is certainly a nervous prospect, but these popular and highly-rated scales seem to be taking the scale from the least popular item in the bathroom to a useful tool that you actually want to look at.