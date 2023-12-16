Hate Working Out Alone? These Fitness Apps Might Help

As its name implies, the Nike Run Club is a social fitness app exclusively designed for runners. Nike has a broader app called the Nike Training Club, but it doesn't have as many social features as the NRC does. The Run Club provides guided assistance and resources for training for marathons or other running events, but it's just as useful for users who just want to keep up a fitness habit.

You'll find programs created by pro athletes, some complemented by playlists, nutrition and wellness tips, and mindfulness practices to help you achieve holistic fitness. You can find and invite existing friends from your contacts list or join a club and make new ones. Take advantage of the Leaderboard to foster fierce competition between you and your friends — every day, all of you can see who's racking up the most miles. Each member gets a notification when another is on a run, so you can all know who's lagging and needs to catch up.

To compete with the broader NRC community, create a challenge of your own or join an existing one. You'll be placed on a global leaderboard for that challenge, and you can win titles and achievement tags if you hit the distance quota for that challenge. You'll also be able to see other runners' progress across the world.

Official Nike Run Clubs are available in a few cities; the app will list them. You can meet up with runners at these Clubs for special running events. The NRC app is free and accessible from your Apple Watch if you own one. Since we're on the topic, here are other Watch features to help you stay in shape. Also, if you enjoy biking, these Watch biking apps could elevate your experience.