4 Essential Apple Watch Apps To Install If You Enjoy Biking

The default fitness app on the Apple Watch just doesn't cut it for some people. Although it can display the duration, pace, and distance of whatever physical activity you are partaking in, it does not offer much outside of that. It also does not have many customization options.

That's where third-party Apple Watch apps come into play. Some of these apps elevate the smartwatch beyond what is capable on a standard activity tracker. Sometimes, these apps can be specialized for specific activities. For example, a few are designed specifically for runners or bikers.

It's important to discover what features you want from an Apple Watch biking app. Those who take the road less traveled may want an app with navigation features like an interactive map that would keep them from having to pull out their phone whenever they want to check their location. Others may want social media integration to track friends' and families' goals while sharing their own.

So, look at each of the apps on this list to see which one is best for you, as they each bring something unique to the table. Or download multiple apps to have all the best features for any scenario.