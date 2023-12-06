4 Essential Apple Watch Apps To Install If You Enjoy Biking
The default fitness app on the Apple Watch just doesn't cut it for some people. Although it can display the duration, pace, and distance of whatever physical activity you are partaking in, it does not offer much outside of that. It also does not have many customization options.
That's where third-party Apple Watch apps come into play. Some of these apps elevate the smartwatch beyond what is capable on a standard activity tracker. Sometimes, these apps can be specialized for specific activities. For example, a few are designed specifically for runners or bikers.
It's important to discover what features you want from an Apple Watch biking app. Those who take the road less traveled may want an app with navigation features like an interactive map that would keep them from having to pull out their phone whenever they want to check their location. Others may want social media integration to track friends' and families' goals while sharing their own.
So, look at each of the apps on this list to see which one is best for you, as they each bring something unique to the table. Or download multiple apps to have all the best features for any scenario.
Cyclemeter
Cyclemeter is the go-to biking companion for many Apple Watch users. The app pairs with an iPhone or iPad to provide users with statistics about their current biking session, including ride duration, calories spent, distance, and more. For those speed demons, it can also function as a speedometer to track your speed while riding and provide data on how long you were cruising at certain speeds. It also can set laps to see how fast you hit your targets, making it useful for interval training.
The stats gathered by the app are shown on the Apple Watch's screen and can be swiped through to navigate pages of additional info. If you don't want to look down at your device, you can use the built-in Siri functionality to give voice commands and get a response back. The app can also read incoming text messages and alerts to users. Additionally, the app's location-sharing functionality lets you keep your friends and family up to date on where you are.
With an iPhone nearby, the app can utilize the smartphone's barometric altimeter to measure ascent and descent. This app also has functions for running and skiing, among other activities. However, if you want to utilize the live map tracking, you must access it via the iPhone app. The app comes with a seven-day free trial, but after that, you must pay a subscription fee to access everything Cyclemeter offers.
Strava
Strava acts as an exercise hub, allowing users to import data from other statistic-tracking apps such as Cyclemeter. This is particularly useful for someone who partakes in more than one trackable activity. Strava likely has features available for whatever activity you enjoy, no matter how obscure, with its support for 30 sport types.
While taking part in an activity, the app can do most of the standard tracking found on similar apps. The app displays statistics such as your pace and average heart rate. It can also share real-time locations for safety or maybe just to boast.
What separates Strava from the pack is that it incorporates social media features. Strava's large community uses the app as a social media platform, updating friends and fellow athletes on their progress and goals. For example, you could share your six-minute mile time using the data gathered from the app. It also recently introduced direct messaging, allowing you to chat with others privately.
Although Strava is free, some features are locked behind a premium plan.
WorkOutDoors
WorkOutDoors is a free app for bikers who take their adventures offroad. It features a topographic vector map complete with hill shading and contour to give you a clear view of the landscape around you. For example, red shading means you will experience a steep uphill, and blue signifies a steep downhill section. The map also auto-rotates and can be zoomed in and out, making it viable when you approach tricky terrain.
With this app, you can also import routes and get guided through your session. WorkOutDoors can be configured to display on the screen continuously to keep you from fiddling with buttons to check the map. The app notably has six hundred data fields and graphs that update in real-time during use. This includes tracking speed, heart rate, and elevation changes. The information can be customized for each workout type. Some compatible activities outside of biking include running, hiking, and skiing.
Data stored on WorkOutDoors can be exported to other apps. For example, you can view all saved workouts in Apple's Health system and share data with Starva to get your stats on social media.
Komoot
Komoot is another app for off-road bikers. The app has a map feature that offers turn-by-turn directions, an estimated arrival time, and distance to the next waypoint, among other features. Notably, Komoot has built-in routes that users can subscribe to. The routes can be filtered by difficulty, distance, and other factors. Once you have a route, you can customize it based on what bike you have or what you want out of the trip.
Routes and maps can be downloaded maps for offline use. After a trip, you can build a story in the iPhone app by adding photos and highlights to commemorate the experience. This commemoration can then be shared on the iPhone app for others to see. You can also share tips for fellow riders who may want to take your route in the future.
The app also features metrics such as calories burned and other stats. Users can choose which metrics they want displayed on the screen to customize their experience. They can also opt out of the metrics and just show the turn-by-turn directions.
Komoot is free, but some additional maps and features cost a premium.