5 Smart Scales To Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals

Trying to stay in optimal physical shape is a common objective for most adults, one that isn't always easy to stay on top of. There are several things that can help you get started at being more in control of your health and fitness. You can sign up for fitness apps that offer different workout types. You can access online classes that you can do at home. You'll also want a reliable fitness tracker or smartwatch so you can record important health and fitness statistics during your workouts. Seeing how you progress every session can motivate you to stay the course or even increase the difficulty or frequency of some workouts, if appropriate. Fitness tracker summaries can also help you make adjustments to your workout plan or diet to more efficiently achieve your goals.

While aiming to get stronger and more active is enough to start with, attaining a target weight is often part of a fitness-related resolution. Rather than purchase a straightforward bathroom scale that merely shows you your poundage, it makes more sense to get a smart scale that provides additional metrics — such as muscle mass, body fat percentage, bone density, or water weight, among others — that give you a more comprehensive picture of your bodily state. Find one that ensures precise readings that can detect miniscule changes, syncs information with an app that you can monitor on your mobile device, and perhaps is compatible with certain fitness apps or wearables.

Given these factors to start with, below are some of the best smart scale options that you can include in your arsenal of health and fitness tech. Recommendations are based on personal experience as well as online popularity among consumers. A more detailed look into our selection process will be provided at the end of this roundup.

