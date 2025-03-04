5 Smart Scales To Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals
Trying to stay in optimal physical shape is a common objective for most adults, one that isn't always easy to stay on top of. There are several things that can help you get started at being more in control of your health and fitness. You can sign up for fitness apps that offer different workout types. You can access online classes that you can do at home. You'll also want a reliable fitness tracker or smartwatch so you can record important health and fitness statistics during your workouts. Seeing how you progress every session can motivate you to stay the course or even increase the difficulty or frequency of some workouts, if appropriate. Fitness tracker summaries can also help you make adjustments to your workout plan or diet to more efficiently achieve your goals.
While aiming to get stronger and more active is enough to start with, attaining a target weight is often part of a fitness-related resolution. Rather than purchase a straightforward bathroom scale that merely shows you your poundage, it makes more sense to get a smart scale that provides additional metrics — such as muscle mass, body fat percentage, bone density, or water weight, among others — that give you a more comprehensive picture of your bodily state. Find one that ensures precise readings that can detect miniscule changes, syncs information with an app that you can monitor on your mobile device, and perhaps is compatible with certain fitness apps or wearables.
Given these factors to start with, below are some of the best smart scale options that you can include in your arsenal of health and fitness tech. Recommendations are based on personal experience as well as online popularity among consumers. A more detailed look into our selection process will be provided at the end of this roundup.
Etekcity Smart Rechargeable Scale
The most popular smart scale brand on Amazon to date is a company called Etekcity. The 2024 version of the Etekcity Smart Rechargeable Scale currently has a 4.6-star rating with over 120,000 reviews. It can track 13 different body metrics, namely your weight, BMI, body fat percentage, and muscle mass, among other things. It has a companion app that lets you set goals and track any stat changes. You can also sync your saved data with fitness platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, among others.
Some of the scale's most notable features are its Secret Mode that lets you track weight changes without seeing the numbers (which is incredibly helpful for people with body issues) and its Baby Mode that can track the weight of small humans, pets, or items as light as 100 grams. It's also rechargeable, so you don't have to replace its batteries.
The Etekcity Rechargeable Smart Scale (2024 version) comes in an attractive rainbow-white color and is normally listed at $49 on Amazon, where it's also currently in the top-one spot for best-selling Physician Scales. If you have a limited budget, you can opt for an older and more basic version of the Etekcity Smart Scale — it has most of the same features as the 2024 scale except for Secret Mode. It's also not rechargeable and requires three 1.5V AAA batteries. The 2020 version is the cheapest to date, with units currently on sale for less than $20. Unsurprisingly, it's also the most popular iteration of the scale and is in the top one spots for Amazon's best-selling body fat monitors and body composition monitors respectively, clocking in over 133,000 customer reviews as well as a 4.7-star rating.
Renpho Smart Scale
Renpho is another popular smart scale brand and is actually what I personally purchased for myself and my family. I got the Renpho Smart Scale 11-inch model in black, which is normally listed at $34.99 but is currently on sale for $23.99 with an additional discount coupon.
It also tracks 13 different body composition metrics, including three different fat type percentages, body water, and your metabolic age, a measurement that indicates your body's calorie-burning efficiency compared to other people of the same age. Based on experience, the Renpho Health app is very easy to navigate and syncs with other fitness apps like MyFitnessPal, Fitbit, and Apple Health, the last of which I personally use. Although the scale's not rechargeable and requires three AAA batteries, the latter last for quite a while. I've only had to replace mine a handful of times since buying my scale in late 2023.
To date, the Renpho Smart Scale has a 4.6-star rating and is number two in Amazon's Best Sellers list for both digital bathroom scales and body composition monitors, but when I placed my order, it was actually in the top spot. Either way, it's probably one of the best options you can try out as it has amassed over 356,000 customer reviews, most of them positive.
Inevifit Eros Smart Body Composition Scale
Inevifit's Eros Smart Body Fat Scale is one of the highest rated smart scales in this roundup with 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, and it's for a number of reasons. Although it's similar to the other options in terms of metric-tracking — it takes note of 13 body composition statistics as well, including protein and fat-free body weight — most of the customer reviews hail the brand and model for its incredible accuracy and overall ease of use, especially when tracking metrics for multiple users. Some have said that this was the product that ended their long stint of ordering smart scales online and having to return them for numerous issues.
Despite being more expensive at $99.99 versus our other recommendations, over 1,000 units of the Eros Smart Body Fat Scale have been sold on Amazon in the past month. It's also currently the sixth best-selling body composition monitor on the shopping platform, so it's definitely worth considering in your search for a smart scale.
iHealth Nexus PRO Body Weight Scale
If the brand iHealth rings a bell, it's because you probably bought several iHealth brand COVID-19 tests in the first few months of the pandemic. The company's Nexus Pro Body Weight Scale is probably just as popular, with over 1,000 units sold in the past month. If you already own other iHealth brand devices — such as a blood pressure monitor or pulse oximeter — it might make sense to keep your smart scale in the same ecosystem.
It tracks a total of 12 body metrics, including heart rate, lean mass, bone mass, and basal metabolic rate, which'll help you understand your body's caloric needs a bit better. Although it's not rechargeable and requires four AAA batteries, it has a built-in power saver mode that conserves energy between weigh-ins if necessary. With over a 12 x 12-inch dimension, the scale also sports a large step platform that would benefit users with bigger feet.
Currently priced at $39.95 on Amazon, Nexus Pro Body Weight Scale also has a 4.5-star rating and is currently the fifth best-selling body composition monitor on Amazon.
Fitindex Smart Bathroom Scale
The four-electrode version of the Fitindex Smart Bathroom Scale is one of the more affordable options in this list — normally priced at $32.99, it's on sale on Amazon for $26.99 at the time of writing. Based on customer reviews, it has everything you'll want in a smart scale. It's easy to set up and navigate and is pretty accurate in tracking a variety of body composition statistics. It has a companion app that makes it easier for multiple users to use the same scale for their fitness goals. It also has a useful baby and pet mode that detects their own weight even when you're on the scale carrying them.
The Fitindex Smart Bathroom Scale model that has four electrodes has a 4.6 star rating on Amazon, where 700 units have been sold in the last month. For the basic user, this affordable smart scale — at the time of writing, there's an additional 20% discount coupon that'll make it even cheaper — should cover most of your body metric needs. However, if you don't mind splurging over $100 for the model that has eight electrodes, it might be worth looking into, especially now that it currently has an additional 10% discount coupon available. The app provides a more in-depth body composition analysis using over 50 health metrics. To date, the eight-electrode version is in the top 4 spot of Amazon's best-selling body composition monitors.
Methodology (and other factors worth mentioning)
The products listed in this smart scale roundup have been singled out for being highly rated on Amazon by satisfied buyers, in particular for their overall accuracy in tracking weight and other essential health statistics. Appearance in relevant Amazon Best Sellers lists as well as personal experience have also been taken into consideration.
Since this piece is essentially a guide on which smart scales you ought to consider buying to hit your target weight and overall fitness level, more time was spent detailing what sort of body metrics you would be able to measure in using the scales mentioned. Additional features that could sway you toward purchasing one brand more than another have not been discussed in detail, such as meal, calorie, exercise, mood, and habit tracking, to name a few.