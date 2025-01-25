Health & Fitness Tech That Can Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions In 2025
Each year, people around the world make resolutions to improve themselves, and every year, health and fitness resolutions are the most popular. In general, everyone wants to be the best version of his, her, or themself, which is probably why there are so many tech products on the market aiming to help you do so. Even better, a lot of those products tend to go on sale at the start of January, not only to sell more of them to resolution-makers, but also to clear out inventory for upcoming products. That means there's hardly a better time to invest in yourself than the start of the year.
Thankfully, there are more ways than ever to keep your health high-tech. From wearables that help to track your fitness and keep you motivated to gadgets that help your body wind down, and even smart beds that improve your rest, it's a golden age of health aids. Sure, the famed gymnasiums of ancient Athens were probably cool, but they didn't have built-in AI assistants. So, in this article, we'll look at some of the most useful health and fitness tech you can incorporate into your lifestyle. Everyone has different needs, so there's a wide range of product categories covered below. Without further ado, let's dive in.
A smartwatch will track your health and keep you motivated
If you're trying to stay healthy this year but don't know where to start, it couldn't hurt to try out a smartwatch. Not only do these devices give you access to your most important phone notifications, which can keep you off your phone more, but they can provide a wide range of health, fitness, exercise, sleep, and heart data. They'll track your workouts and activities, from weight lifting to diving, running to cycling, or even custom activities.
As for which smartwatch you should get, that's going to depend largely on your phone. Those with an iPhone are best off with an Apple Watch SE, the Series 10, or Ultra 2. Samsung Galaxy enjoyers should take a gander at the latest Galaxy Watch7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra. Google Pixel owners will likely like what the Pixel Watch 3 has to offer. Each of those watches has features reserved for owners of the corresponding phone, such as the Galaxy Watch's ability to track your ECG.
However, another great watch brand for fitness enthusiasts is the much more platform-agnostic Garmin, which makes a wide range of health and sports-forward watches with a variety of niche features for active lifestyles. However, they can get quite pricey if you want more smart features like the ability to text or call on your wrist. For example, the top-line Garmin Fenix 8 starts at $1,100, whereas the most premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 costs a comparatively mild $800. Garmin makes too many watches to list here, some of them cheaper than others. Amazon's pick, for example, is the Garmin Forerunner 55 which costs only $200. It's worth browsing Garmin's inventory before ruling the brand out.
A smart ring is a subtle way to stay fit
Slightly less intrusive than a smartwatch is a smart ring — a tiny band of tech that sits on your finger to give you data about your health. Of course, a smartwatch is much more interactive, so the benefit of a ring is that it's not adding another screen to your life (plenty of us probably have less screen time as a resolution for the year), but you'll still get things like heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and more.
There are really only two players in the smart ring space worth paying attention to right now: the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring. The former will be best for most people, whereas those who already own a Samsung Galaxy phone should take a look at the latter. However, if the Oura is your vibe, you should be aware that to take full advantage of everything it has to offer, you'll need to purchase a monthly subscription on top of the initial $350-500 cost for the ring itself, which ranges depending on the materials chosen. Samsung's Galaxy Ring, though it requires a Galaxy phone to use all the features, does not have any hidden subscriptions. In SlashGear's Galaxy Ring review, Adam Doud gave Samsung's band an 8 out of 10 for its long battery life, convenient charging and travel case, and accurate tracking, among other benefits. If you're having trouble choosing, check out our head-to-head showdown of the Galaxy Ring versus the Oura Ring.
Smart mattresses can help you stay rested
Sleep is at the core of personal health, and having your rest disrupted or impeded can have a domino effect that ripples through your life. That's why, if you're interested in better health this year (and have a wad of cash to throw around), investing in bed tech like a smart mattress can greatly improve not only your nights, but your days, too. There are a ton of options on the market, with companies making a range of claims regarding their ability to rejuvenate you, but some of the best smart bed tech will at least let you get a free trial. That's great, since this stuff is not cheap.
You've probably heard of Sleep Number through its incessant advertising, but these mattresses get great reviews consistently. With the ability to adjust firmness, track your sleep, and cool you off, Sleep Number controls some of the most important variables for a good night's sleep. The Sleep Number i8 is a good middle ground that starts at $4,000, but you can go more basic with the Classic Series starting at $1,000, or even more premium with the Climate360 that costs a jaw-dropping $10,248 and has active cooling and warming.
If you'd rather add some tech to the bed you've already got, the Sleep Eight Pod 4 system has garnered excellent reviews. It's a mattress cover that pumps temperature-controlled water through while you sleep to precisely control your body temperature. This is supposed to lead to more restful sleep, which reviewers attest to, although the price tag might still keep you up at night. The Pod 4 is $2,599, the Pod 4 Ultra runs that up to a staggering $4,699. And there's still a monthly subscription on top.
A smart bathroom scale will track your progress
Moving on to a gadget that's a lot less omnipresent than others on this list, not to mention a heck of a lot cheaper, a smart bathroom scale can help to track your fitness progress. The best scale for most people is the Etekcity Smart Scale, which runs only $34 on Amazon. It works by measuring not only your weight, but also your muscle mass, fat percentage, fat-free body weight, visceral fat, body water percentage, skeletal muscle, bone mass, and so much more. When you stand barefoot on the scale, sensors inside of it kick into action, taking all of those measurements in the span of a few seconds and then syncing them over Bluetooth to an app on your phone. You can then use the app to see larger trends and other insightful data. Oh, and of course, it tells you how much you weigh, just like any other scale.
A smart scale like the one from Etekcity is great on its own, but you can use it alongside other smart fitness tech on this list, such as a smartwatch, to get a much broader picture of your health. You'll be able to track your workouts and basic fitness information with the watch, then get deeper insights from the scale to see your progress over time.
A cycling computer can track your bike rides
Every cyclist knows that a runner's high has nothing on a good bike ride to get your endorphins flowing. But whether you're a road cyclist leaning into breakneck bends as you outpace city traffic, or a mountain biker who never met a trail too rugged for your treads, a cycling computer can help you not only understand your rides better, but also use that data to improve your skills. These little gadgets mount onto your handlebars, giving you GPS data and tracking things like elevation, ascent, power, and much more.
One of the most beloved cycling computers out today is the Hammerhead Karoo, an Android-based computer in a ruggedized chassis that costs $475 on Amazon. With 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, the Karoo is a capable computer that works in all conditions. Since it's based on Android, it can pass a lot more information through from your phone than options from competitors like Garmin that use proprietary operating systems. Hammerhead updates it regularly, and unlike other computers that still use clunky buttons, the Karoo has a multipoint touchscreen that makes navigating it a much more intuitive experience. It conveniently charges with USB-C, which is somehow still not a given in 2025, though battery life is the one place it fell short in some reviews.
Of course, you could grab something cheaper from a competing brand, such as the simplistic Garmin Edge 130, which is much cheaper at $200, though of course it has fewer features. Or you could even get a solid phone mount and just use the Strava app, though of course you'll be putting your phone at risk.
A massage gun will help you recover after workouts
There's more to getting healthy than hard work. Resting is equally important, as it's the physical state during which your body repairs itself. You can aid in that repair by using a massage gun, a device that uses rapid vibrations called percussive therapy (read: repeatedly punching you with a mechanical fist) to increase blood flow to the area, relax the muscle tissue, and aid in the reduction of post-workout soreness. All of that is good, but the painkilling effects are probably what you'll notice most obviously. The pain commonly felt in the days following an intense workout is caused by lactic acid trapped in the muscles, but a massage gun will essentially pummel the acid out of your muscle fibers. If you've ever seen a steak get juicier as you whack it with a tenderizer, that's a similar process.
The most well-known massage guns are made by Theragun, and they remain a well-regarded option, even used by a wide range of professional athletes. The best massage gun for most people is likely the Theragun Elite. It's a bit expensive at $400, but it comes with five attachments for different types of therapy and has a Bluetooth-connected phone app. A more affordable option is the Theragun Mini 2.0, which is half the price, half the size, and comes with three attachments. Those on an even tighter budget may consider the Toloco Massage Gun, which has generally great reviews and is the best seller on Amazon.
How we chose these products
In the world of health and fitness, it's hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. That's why each of the items listed in this article was selected based on either hands-on testing or a rigorous survey of reviews from reputable outlets and consumers in order to meet SlashGear's rigorous editorial standards.