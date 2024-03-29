What Does A Smart Mattress Do? What To Know About The Latest Bed Tech Before You Buy

"Smart" is the go-to word for tech marketing departments around the globe. From phones to cars, TVs, watches, pet feeders, hairbrushes, and forks that promise to help you lose weight, there's seemingly no end to what can be turned into a device with some level of intelligence.

The prevailing theory is that if you pack something with the latest and greatest technology and connect it to the Internet, it's just got to be smart. But do we want sensor-laden beds to track our every non-waking move? Too late. The iBed is already here. Ford made a bed that rolls sleepers back to their side of the mattress when they inadvertently cross an invisible territorial boundary.

Smart beds incorporate a host of tech to enhance our overall sleep experience. They do this by analyzing sleep pattern data collected during each night's slumber. In theory, it's a great idea, especially when we spend upwards of a third of our lifetime in bed (sleeping, tossing, turning, etc.).