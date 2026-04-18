How To Make Your AirPods' Battery Life Last Longer

If you're committed to the Apple ecosystem, no other pair of headphones or earphones can provide as seamless an experience as AirPods. Even the entry-level AirPods 4 we reviewed have great audio quality and are available with ANC for a $50 premium. They also have decent battery life: Apple advertises up to five hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case for the base models, while the AirPods Pro 3 last around eight hours with ANC and up to 24 hours with the charging case. But good performance and solid battery life matter little if one doesn't take care of the batteries and lets them degrade.

Battery degradation is normal, but factors like excess heat can accelerate it. Thus, you want to avoid subjecting your AirPods to extreme temperatures and direct sunlight, especially when charging. Charging cycles are another key contributor to battery wear. Each full charge cycle reduces your battery's maximum capacity ever so little, as lithium-ion cells, like the one in AirPods, also don't always like being fully charged or completely drained.

In fact, Apple has a dedicated feature that can help maintain battery longevity, which is available on supported models. On a connected iPhone or iPad, navigate to Settings > AirPods > Battery, and turn on the "Optimized Battery Charging" toggle. This setting halts charging at 80% and only tops it up to 100% when you need to use your AirPods. It does so by slowly learning your charging and usage routines.