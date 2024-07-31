Lost Your AirPods Case? Here's How To Find It

AirPods are among the best noise cancelling earbuds out there. But they aren't perfect. Their pocketable size makes them great to carry around, but also easy to misplace. Unless you're a stickler, it's likely your AirPods will find their way into the side of your sofa, under your desk, between car seats, or some other place.

The last thing anyone wants to do after losing AirPods is have to buy new ones. Apple took this into account and added its popular Find My feature to help you track your lost AirPods and charging case. The one catch, unfortunately, is that you can only locate your AirPods charging case if you have the Second Generation AirPods Pro or later. However, there's a workaround you can use to find your charging case if you own third-gen AirPods or first-gen AirPods Pro. The workaround isn't perfect, but it can do the trick sometimes.

Either method will only work if you already enabled Find My on the paired iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, before losing your charging case. Otherwise, your AirPods will simply not appear in the list of devices when you open Find My. Thus, the only way you can find your beloved charging case is by retracing your steps, and hoping for a miracle!