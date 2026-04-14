What Is The Ethernet Port On Your Computer Monitor Actually For?

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Display technology in laptops has come a long way, with options nowadays including 4K OLED panels with support for high refresh rates. That said, adding an external monitor to your setup unlocks a whole new level of multitasking. There are plenty of great Thunderbolt and USB-C monitors that connect to your laptop via a single cable and handle display output and charging, and sometimes even expand the port selection.

Monitors with built-in USB hubs are a godsend, especially if you own a laptop that barely offers you connectivity options out of the box. MacBooks and a few Windows ultrabooks are guilty of this, with some laptops infamously only offering two or three USB-C ports. If you've been shopping around for a monitor, you might also have stumbled across a few that have an Ethernet port. This might seem a little confusing, considering your monitor is simply a video output peripheral — so why does it need access to the internet in the first place?

Similar to the other ports on your monitor's hub, the Ethernet port is meant to simplify your setup. It accepts internet from your router and passes it through to your laptop via the USB-C connection. Given that most laptops no longer ship with an Ethernet port, monitors with this functionality eliminate the need for an additional dongle. Of course, for this to work, you will need a laptop that supports power and data transfer in addition to video output through its USB-C port.