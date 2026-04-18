This Charging Habit Could Ruin Your PlayStation 5 Controller Battery

One of the many technological conveniences of the 21st century is the rechargeable battery. This innovation is everywhere, eliminating the need for constant battery switching. However, there are some bad device charging habits many have that should be ditched, including when charging PlayStation 5 controllers. As it turns out, leaving a PS5 battery on the charger for longer than necessary can ultimately do more harm than good. Even though these devices are designed to prevent overcharging, leaving a controller on the charger continuously can still shorten the battery's lifespan in the long run.

Sony itself recommends that the PS5 controller not be left on the charger for extended periods when not in use, and it's not doing so for no reason. The major concern is keeping the lithium-ion battery at a perpetual 100% level. Over time, keeping the battery at this level can create voltage stress that harms the internal electrolyte and cathode, reducing the battery's ability to effectively hold a charge. Thus, it's better for the battery to cycle through it naturally than keep it at a constant 100% charge level night after night. This isn't to say that leaving a PS5 controller on the charger overnight now and again will immediately destroy it, but on a nightly basis, you're likely to notice a dip in battery longevity in no time.

If your controller is beginning to show signs of battery damage, there are a few steps to take. You want to narrow down the most likely cause and act accordingly.