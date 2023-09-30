The Best 5 PS5 Controller Charging Stations You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many gamers ditched AA batteries years ago, opting for rechargeable battery packs that fit neatly into the backs of their controllers. This was a smart move because AA batteries drain quickly — especially if you're gaming every day — and constantly replacing them is both wasteful and expensive. Even Sony eventually recognized this, building its native DualShock and DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, respectively, to be rechargeable. (For some reason, the Xbox Series X still uses AA batteries for its controllers.)

With the PS5, Sony also adopted USB-C charging, which is faster and, these days, more convenient than the old USB standard. Controllers can be plugged directly into the USB-C port on the PlayStation 5 to charge, but you can also use other USB-C chargers, including ports built into power outlets, for example. However, charging controllers in this manner is risky because the power source may be too weak or strong for a PS5 controller, and could damage the accessory.

This is one of several reasons gamers will often use specialized charging stations for their PS5 controllers, which can deliver the optimal amount of power to their batteries. They are also a safer and more aesthetically pleasing way to store your PS5 controllers when not in use, as opposed to just tossing them randomly on your coffee table. Here are some of the best PS5 controller charging stations that you can buy — accessories that both look nice and will safely and efficiently charge your controllers between gaming sessions.