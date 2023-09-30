The Best 5 PS5 Controller Charging Stations You Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many gamers ditched AA batteries years ago, opting for rechargeable battery packs that fit neatly into the backs of their controllers. This was a smart move because AA batteries drain quickly — especially if you're gaming every day — and constantly replacing them is both wasteful and expensive. Even Sony eventually recognized this, building its native DualShock and DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, respectively, to be rechargeable. (For some reason, the Xbox Series X still uses AA batteries for its controllers.)
With the PS5, Sony also adopted USB-C charging, which is faster and, these days, more convenient than the old USB standard. Controllers can be plugged directly into the USB-C port on the PlayStation 5 to charge, but you can also use other USB-C chargers, including ports built into power outlets, for example. However, charging controllers in this manner is risky because the power source may be too weak or strong for a PS5 controller, and could damage the accessory.
This is one of several reasons gamers will often use specialized charging stations for their PS5 controllers, which can deliver the optimal amount of power to their batteries. They are also a safer and more aesthetically pleasing way to store your PS5 controllers when not in use, as opposed to just tossing them randomly on your coffee table. Here are some of the best PS5 controller charging stations that you can buy — accessories that both look nice and will safely and efficiently charge your controllers between gaming sessions.
PowerA Twin Charging Station
PowerA makes a no-frills Twin Charging Station that is simple and straightforward, but still has a distinct, minimalist design of its own. This dock does exactly what it's designed to do, it's affordably priced, and it's officially licensed by Sony. That also means it has the PlayStation logo on its front if you're looking for consistency in your gaming setup. There's a two-year warranty against defects.
The station can charge two controllers simultaneously, which snap straight down into the base. An LED light will let you know they're connected correctly and charging, as well as indicate the charging level. The station is compact and doesn't take up too much space, and it's weighted at the bottom, which keeps it from toppling over when the controllers are attached.
A downside to PowerA's Twin Charging Station is that it's powered by an AC adapter and needs to be plugged into the wall. While this provides safe and consistent power to your PS5 controllers and frees up USB-C ports on your PlayStation (and allows you to completely shut it off to save power), it is one more thing you'll need to plug into the outlet behind or near your TV, which is probably already crowded as it is. The PowerA Twin Charging Station is available from Amazon for just under $25.
Oivo PS5 Stand and Cooling Station
If you prefer gaming peripherals that have more than one function and are in need of a charging station, Oivo's PS5 Stand and Cooling Station is worth checking out. The stand can fit either a PlayStation 5 Disc or Digital edition console, which stands upright in its base. It facilitates airflow to the console to help prevent overheating and uses a three-speed fan powered by the console for extra cooling. Plus, the stand has several customized slots for other gaming accessories like a media remote, hard drive, USB-C cable, headset, and up to 14 game disc cases. You can also use a USB-C cable and an extra port to charge a compatible headset while it's docked.
Most importantly, it has designated spaces for two PS5 controllers and will charge them while it keeps them in place. The dock also uses multicolored LED lights to indicate charging status, and both controllers can charge within three hours. If you're looking for a faster charge, Oivo also sells just a charging station, as opposed to the full console stand with all its bells and whistles. If you don't need all those extra features or don't want a charging peripheral that takes up so much space, you may want to opt for just the charging station, which also powers up PS5 controllers quicker than the full stand. The Oivo PS5 Stand and Cooling Station is available from Amazon for $40, while just the charging station is $25.
Dobe Charging Dock for PS5
The Dobe Charging Dock is a minimalist charging station, but that doesn't make it inferior to others, and one advantage it has over many of its competitors is its low price. The model can charge two PS5 controllers in around two hours, which is less than many other power stations. Its straightforward design is also an asset because it takes up very little space. Another upside is that it has the same aesthetic as the PS5 console and controllers.
One major drawback to this charging station is that, in order to power two controllers simultaneously, you'll need to use two separate USB-C ports and USB-C cables. If you're the type of gamer who typically only uses and charges a single controller anyway, this may not be an issue. In either case, this model is a solid option if you're looking for a quick, cheap charging station that takes up little space. The Dobe Charging Dock for PS5 costs less than $20 on Amazon.
Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5
Razer is known for making accessories and peripherals for several devices, including gaming consoles — and the PlayStation 5 is no exception. Unlike most other charging stands available for PS5 controllers, Razer's comes in multiple color options: white, black, blue, red, pink, and purple, which matches the official PS5 console cover and controller color options available directly from Sony. Razer's charging stands have a curved trapezoidal cradle design, with its logo at the base, above an LED charging status light.
When a USB-C cable is plugged into its back, Razer's stand can charge a controller in less than three hours and is built to prevent overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. Its quality design and color options help Razer's charger stand out from its competitors, but the model does have a couple of downsides. One is its cost, which is on the higher end of the spectrum when it comes to DualSense charging stations. The other frustrating drawback is that the peripheral can only charge one controller at a time. If you can live with that and are willing to pay a little more for a charging dock, the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 is available from Amazon for $40.
Sony PlayStation DualSense Charging Station
If you're satisfied with the quality of Sony's PlayStation 5, it wouldn't be a surprise if you'd also like the first-party charging station the company makes for its DualSense controllers. Most PS5 peripherals made directly by Sony are solid products, and they don't come with the uncertainty that burdens lesser-known third-party manufacturers. Sony's PlayStation DualSense Charging Station has a narrow base that takes up very little real estate and has the same modern white and black aesthetic as the standard PS5.
The charging station can hold and power two DualSense controllers at once — snapping them down into the base is simple. However, the design makes the stand a little top-heavy, so it could topple over if you knock into it while attaching or removing a controller from the base. Sony's accessory is somewhat in the middle of the price spectrum when compared to other PS5 controller charging options, though it doesn't come with any additional features besides charging. You can pick up a Sony PlayStation DualSense Charging Station for $30 from Amazon.