Razer Launches Skins For Xbox Series X, PS5, Steam Deck, And Laptops

Tech hardware company Razer announced that it launched a series of custom skins you can apply to various computers and consoles. In a June 22 tweet. Razer said you can "add personal flair to your personal gear" with the new skins, which are now available for sale. Unlike hard computer cases or the custom plates you can attach to the PS5, Razer's products are adhesive vinyl coverings made in conjunction with industrial company 3M, which produces everything from Scotch tape to Post-It notes. Razer notes that the new skins use special adhesive technology and are made to precisely fit devices including the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Steam Deck, and Apple MacBook, as well as first-party Razer products like the Kishi V2, Edge, and Blade line of laptops.

Each device has a series of design options to choose from. Razer highlights that you can either "go loud and proud or fly below the radar" with designs that stand out or are more subtle. Designs include geometric quartz, geometric mercury, black camo, green hex camo, dark hive, and pearlescent steel. Razer boasts that the skins are all scratch and water resistant, ultra thin and light, easy to apply, and made in the U.S., the only country in which they are currently available.

Prices for the new skins vary, depending on the design and which product they're built for. Skins for the Steam Deck range from $34.99 to $39.99, while those for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 go for $34.99 to $69.99. Skins for laptops like the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Razer Blade can be found in a similar price range.