Razer Zephyr N95 smart mask released for $100

Razer revealed a concept for a smart air purifying mask earlier this year as “Project Hazel.” Since then, said project evolved into the Razer Zephyr, a fully realized product available for sale to the public. Razer Zephyr was released for sale this afternoon for approximately $100 USD, and will be available on its own or with additional filters for top-notch N95 filter action.

Razer Zephyr is a the company’s first “smart, eco-friendly” mask for public use. Similar to the original Project Hazel concept, this Razer Zephyr mask works with N95 filters, two air exchange chambers, and a pair of 2-speed fans. The center of the mask has a transparent window with “a layer of anti-fog coating” so the wearer’s mouth can be seen at all times.

This mask works with both interior and exterior lights for both creative expression and “seamless social interaction.” In other words, they light up your face, so your mouth can be seen through the little window even when you’re wearing the mask in the dark. Light colors can be controlled with the Razer Zephyr app for iOS and Android (and the mask connects to your phone via Bluetooth).

The bits of the mask that physically touch the wearer’s face are made with soft silicone. The mask is held right to the face with adjustable head and neck straps. The bulk of the mask comes in whatever color you like, so long as it’s black. Given the interest we’ve seen in these masks over the months since they were first introduced by Razer as a concept design, it’s entirely possible they’ll be difficult to purchase – unless, of course, Razer planned for the inevitable massive wave of buys here on day one.

The Razer Zephyr Starter Pack was released to the Razer store online today (October 21, 2021) for approximately $150 USD. That includes the Zephyr mask itself and three N95 Grade Filter Packs. There’s also a Razer N95 Grade Filter Pack (10 sets of filters) available for around $30 USD, and the Razer Zephyr itself is available for around $100 – also from the Razer store online, right now.