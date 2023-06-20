These Custom PS5 Plates Are A Neon Throwback To Your Favorite '90s Consoles

In addition to PS5 Retro Darkplates, Dbrand makes cases and skins for a variety of different gadgets and devices, like iPhones, Android phones, and other game consoles. The reason custom plates are available for the PlayStation 5 is because Sony built the console's casing to be customizable. However, Sony's intent was to sell its own interchangeable plates for the system, or sell licenses to other brands, allowing them to make their own. When Dbrand and other companies came out with third-party plates that fit the PS5, Sony threatened legal action, claiming its patent was being infringed.

Dbrand eventually got around this lawsuit by altering the design of the plates, changing the shapes of their corners, and adding vent grilles. This and similar loopholes have allowed other third-party manufacturers to sell PS5 plates as well, giving gamers several options when customizing their consoles. You can now find custom PS5 plates everywhere from Amazon to Etsy.

You can also buy original first-party plates directly from Sony. Color options include starlight blue, nova pink, cosmic red, and gray camouflage (pictured above). One advantage to buying Sony's own plates is that you can also purchase DualSense controllers in matching colors. However, if you want to travel back in time and give your PS5 the iconic, transparent neon look of the 1990s, your best bet might be to go around Sony and pick up some plates from Dbrand's Retro Darkplates collection.