Razer Kishi V2 For iPhone Gives iOS Gamers A Decision

Gaming no longer requires a beefy PC, laptop, or console. Many people these days use their smartphones as full-on gaming devices, and plenty of companies are quick to jump in to make that easier with a series of gadgets. This time, Razer has unveiled the Kishi v2, a universal mobile gaming controller made for all kinds of iPhones. It comes as a successor to the original Razer Kishi and arrives later than the Android version, which launched in July 2022. Is this controller good enough to beat Razer's competition, the Backbone One?

Equipping your iPhone with a Razer Kishi v2 makes it look almost like a Nintendo Switch, and that's probably the idea — the controller is meant to replace a gaming console. After all, modern iPhones carry plenty of processor and graphics power, so there's no reason why you couldn't use them to play some more serious mobile games — titles more like "Call of Duty" than "Candy Crush." Razer markets the controller as a device to play AAA games without having to compromise.

The new Kishi utilizes iPhone's Lightning connection which could make it pretty speedy, offering low latency and responsive controls. The device is compatible with all iPhones that run iOS 15.4 or later, so basically any iPhone after the iPhone 6s, as well as iPhone SE and even the iPod Touch. This is because it comes with an expansive bridge that adjusts to the size of your device.