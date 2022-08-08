Here's When The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Kicks Off
There's an exciting beta test coming soon, and we now know all the important dates. The beta test for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is on the way, and you still have a chance to be one of the first people to test the next iteration of the iconic shooter. The beta will even include the game's new Marina Bay Grand Prix map (revealed in the trailer below), which looks like something pulled straight out of "Gran Turismo 7" or "F1 22."
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is an upcoming title that's still in the process of being developed by Infinity Ward, and much like some other "CoD" games, it will be published by Activision later this year. It marks the next addition to an already massive franchise — the "Call of Duty" series has had 18 installments so far. The game is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, and it will feature a host of changes, including an all-new vehicle system, weapon attachments, and new game modes.
The official Twitter account for the "Call of Duty" franchise revealed the dates in question, encouraging followers to pre-order in order to gain access to the beta ahead of time. While those who shell out their hard-earned cash on "CoD" via pre-orders will get to begin testing early, all players will eventually be invited to join the beta — they'll just have to wait longer, and thus will have less time to indulge in playing.
Some players will have to wait longer than others
Infinity Ward is adopting a staggered approach to the beta test, slowly opening it up to more players and testing it across various platforms. If you've pre-ordered the game, you can rest assured that you'll be one of the first people to join in on the fun (and massacre), but depending on your platform of choice, you may have to wait longer. PlayStation players (both PS4 and PS5) will be able to jump in from the get-go on the very first open beta weekend. Xbox and PC gamers will have to wait until one week later, at which point crossplay will be enabled for a while — until the beta shuts down for good, that is.
PlayStation 4 and 5 players who pre-ordered "Modern Warfare 2" will see the beta start on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The player pool will be expanded to include all PS owners on Sunday, September 18, also at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This bout of testing will conclude on Tuesday, September 20, but it will resume shortly after with the second round that will also include Xbox and PC players.
The second round of the open beta will start on Thursday, September 22, at the same time as the previous week. All players with a PlayStation 4/5 console will be able to participate in addition to those who pre-ordered "CoD: MW2" for the Xbox or PC. Lastly, customers with no pre-orders who are using an Xbox console or a PC will be able to join in on Saturday, September 24, and play on until Monday, September 26 when the game goes down until its release date.