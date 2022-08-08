Here's When The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Kicks Off

There's an exciting beta test coming soon, and we now know all the important dates. The beta test for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is on the way, and you still have a chance to be one of the first people to test the next iteration of the iconic shooter. The beta will even include the game's new Marina Bay Grand Prix map (revealed in the trailer below), which looks like something pulled straight out of "Gran Turismo 7" or "F1 22."

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is an upcoming title that's still in the process of being developed by Infinity Ward, and much like some other "CoD" games, it will be published by Activision later this year. It marks the next addition to an already massive franchise — the "Call of Duty" series has had 18 installments so far. The game is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, and it will feature a host of changes, including an all-new vehicle system, weapon attachments, and new game modes.

The official Twitter account for the "Call of Duty" franchise revealed the dates in question, encouraging followers to pre-order in order to gain access to the beta ahead of time. While those who shell out their hard-earned cash on "CoD" via pre-orders will get to begin testing early, all players will eventually be invited to join the beta — they'll just have to wait longer, and thus will have less time to indulge in playing.