Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Has A Release Date

Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward have finally revealed the release date for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." The teaser trailer revealed on Tuesday mentions an October 28, 2022, launch for the upcoming game but doesn't say anything about platform availability or other gameplay elements. Despite Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision, the software giant has promised that the in-development "Call of Duty" games will still be available on Sony's rival PlayStation platform, too.

The short blurb for the trailer confirms that familiar faces like Simon "Ghost" Riley, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and John "Soap" MacTavish, among others, will be featured in the anticipated title. The game is also set to introduce Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas as one of the key characters. While devoid of actual gameplay details, the trailer offers a glimpse of the photorealistic graphics that excited fans can expect from the game.

And just to avoid any confusion, this isn't a reboot of the 2009 title of the same name, but a sequel to the Modern Warfare game that was released in 2019, which turned out to be a critical and commercial success for the studio. At this point in time, Activision and Infinity Ward are tight-lipped about what they have in the "Modern Warfare 2" pipeline, but there are a few juicy rumors floating around.