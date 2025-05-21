Ditch These Bad Habits When Charging Your Devices

There are two things lithium-ion batteries hate more than anything else: being charged to 100%, and being discharged all the way down to zero. Charging a device above 80% subjects it to a higher voltage, which wears out the cells significantly faster. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a battery undergoes chemical breakdown that reduces its long-term capacity when it drops below about 20%. So, ideally, you should keep a device between 20% and 80% battery, or 40% and 80%, if you're really dedicated. Luckily, many devices (including iOS and Android models) have built-in charge-limiting settings.

Advertisement

So, how much longer will a device's battery last if you stick to this rule? It depends on the device and how often you use it, but you could be looking at an extra year or more before needing a battery replacement. Speaking from anecdotal experience, I've seen my devices last significantly longer than those of my friends by adhering to this rule. A device that only gets charged once every few weeks, like the Kindle Paperwhite with all its fun tips and tricks, could see even better longevity.

Of course, we'd be remiss not to acknowledge the elephant in the room: You'd be forfeiting almost half your battery by doing this. Observing the 20-80 rule requires charging devices (particularly smartphones) twice as often, which might not be feasible or tolerable for a busy lifestyle. You'd have to carry one of the major power bank brands or find an outlet everywhere you go. In that case, keeping your battery between 10% and 90% is still better than nothing. But if you work from home or sit in an office all day, going 20-80 is a very minor inconvenience.

Advertisement