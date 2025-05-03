Do You Really Need To Avoid Using Your Phone While It's Charging?

Short of the most extreme edge cases, you can use your phone while it's charging. The reason some people believe you should not use the phone while it charges is that charging heats up the battery, and using the phone also heats up the battery, so some may fear overheating issues. It's true that heat damages smartphone batteries. However, your phone is designed to be used while it charges. When in use, smartphones generally slow down the speed at which they charge, both because you're using some of that power and also because the system is prioritizing battery safety.

If you use a wireless charger, you may notice that it warms your phone up. This is because wireless charging is inefficient. Energy must transfer through the back panel of your phone, and through your phone's case if you use one, to get to the metallic charging coil underneath. Some of that energy dissipates in the process, where it turns into heat. Even so, you can use your phone while charging it wirelessly. However, if the phone becomes uncomfortably hot to hold, it's best to take it off the charger and wait for it to cool off before trying it again.

If we were to imagine a scenario where using your smartphone while it charges could harm the phone, it would look something like this: you're wirelessly charging an old phone that already has battery issues in direct sunlight on a sweltering summer day while playing a graphically demanding mobile game. In other words, you need to be doing a lot of things wrong at the same time before using and charging the phone simultaneously becomes a problem.

