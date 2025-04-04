Nintendo Switch 2: All The New Features & Tech That Make This Sequel Console Special

The Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here. In just a few months, you can get your hands on the sequel to the greatest home console since the PlayStation 2, at least according to sales figures. While some features and changes are a tad concerning -– almost nobody is looking forward to the increased game prices -– others are turning heads in a good way.

While Nintendo has teased several console changes and new features, the company kept the biggest Switch 2 additions under wraps until quite recently. On April 2, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct livestream all about the Switch 2. The video announced quite a few upcoming games — including "The Duskbloods," a spiritual sequel to the highly acclaimed FromSoftware RPG "Bloodborne" — but the real meat of the event lay in the long-awaited Switch 2 feature and tech reveals.

Granted, we have known about some of these features thanks to prior leaks, but due to the unreliable nature of leaks, we couldn't be sure of what was real and what was misdirection until Nintendo made an official announcement. Now that Nintendo has finally put its cards on the table, we finally know just what the Nintendo Switch 2 will be capable of. More importantly, we know what upcoming features and tech will set it apart from the original Nintendo Switch -– and possibly other consoles.

