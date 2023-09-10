How To Connect Your Nintendo Switch To A Mouse Or Keyboard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of things the Nintendo Switch can do, not all of which are well documented or advertised. Perhaps surprisingly, the console is actually fairly open when it comes to using non-proprietary controllers, too, meaning you can play games or otherwise use your Switch with official Nintendo devices, as well as wireless PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

This versatility also extends to either a mouse or keyboard — or a combination of the two — in addition to supporting both wired and wireless connections. You will need some (inexpensive) additional hardware to make use of a wireless hookup, but none of this requires a keyboard or mouse that have been designed specifically for the Switch.

The point is, if you have a keyboard or mouse laying around that you think would be useful if you set them up with your Switch, it's 100% a thing you can do. And it's not even difficult to implement! Though it's worth noting that in most scenarios your keyboard use will be limited to tasks like typing in text rather than directly controlling gameplay, as not many Switch games currently support keyboard and mouse input options.