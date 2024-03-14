What Are microSD Express Cards And Can You Use Them In Your Android Phone?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

SD Express cards were first introduced in 2018 with the new SD 7.0 specification. The cards utilize PCIe and NVMe interfaces that give them a leg up on the previous generation of bus interfaces. Their single-lane PCIe bandwidth can achieve data transfer speeds of 985MB/s, which is significantly faster than traditional UHS-1 at 104MB/s.

However, a MicroSD Express card was missing from the market for years due to thermal and compatibility complications. That all changed when Samsung unveiled an SD Express MicroSD card with a maximum transfer speed of 800 MB/s. This makes it 1.4 times faster than a SATA SSD with a maximum speed of 560 MB/s. Samsung noted that the card can reach these speeds thanks to its Dynamic Thermal Guard (DTG) technology that keeps temperature levels in check.

The card's faster speeds can reduce the time it takes to move large files such as high-definition videos. The new line of Samsung cards is also sizable, with a 256GB storage variant coming later this year. There's also a 1Tb card equipped with V-NAND, expected to be released in the third quarter of next year.

The good news is MicroSD Express cards work with Android phones. The bad news is you won't get the high-level performance promised.