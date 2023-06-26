You Should Stop Using The Microphone On Your PS5 DualSense Controller - Here's Why

Microphones in gaming systems have been a familiar feature since the innovative Nintendo DS. With it, the outlandish feature was used to do things like blow objects on the screen in WarioWare Touched! using puffs of actual air. Now, the function is advanced enough to allow for communication between players. On PlayStation 5, though, it might be best to avoid doing so as much as possible.

The DualSense controller is very advanced, and titles like Astro's Playroom were tailor-made to show off its unique abilities. From its adaptive triggers to haptic feedback, the controller makes the player a part of the on-screen action, but there's one notable drawback. By default, use of the microphone automatically reduces the impact of some of these features.

The DualSense controller's microphone allows players to talk to others in their game or party, without the need for other peripherals. While this doesn't compare to having an additional dedicated device, it's nice to have as a default, and it also allows supported games to transmit their own sounds to the player. The player, during an in-game phone call, may receive the response through the controller rather than the TV, for instance. It's just another handy option the controller offers, like PC connectivity.

Here's how the microphone feature affects these things, and how to circumvent the problem.