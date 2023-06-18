How To Connect Your PS5 Controller To Your PC

Windows PCs feature native support for Xbox-branded controllers — it's a given since both Windows and Xbox are Microsoft products. For a long time, only Xbox or generic controllers were permitted, but as Sony has gotten more invested in the PC scene, it's brought with it support for its proprietary controllers. That includes both the classic PlayStation DualShock and, more interestingly, the PlayStation 5 DualSense.

Seeing how the DualSense has amassed quite a reputation for itself in terms of both comfort and responsiveness, it's not unusual to want to play your PC games with such a thing. At the DualSense's initial launch, it was much harder to do, but nowadays, the process has been streamlined significantly. Even if you don't own a PlayStation 5 and want a DualSense for the express purpose of PC gaming, you can make the connection happen. All it takes is the right hardware and a bit of know-how.