Save Big On Roborock's F25 RT Wet And Dry Cleaner During Prime Day
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Roborock, one of the most trusted names in the smart vacuum market, kicked off the year with its "Rock a new era" campaign and introduced a wide portfolio of products. This included an eclectic mix of cutting-edge technology, effortless design, and attractively-priced solutions to cover all budgets. One of the most affordable in the handheld category is the Roborock F25 RT, an all-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner that offers the best of both worlds in terms of innovative conveniences and low price. As the lightest member of Roborock's F25 wet and dry cleaners, this product is also light on your wallet without cutting any corners when it comes to tidying up your house. You can order the F25 RT from Target or shop during Amazon Prime Day and save 30% from July 6 through July 13.
As winner of the SlashGear CES Innovation Award 2025, Roborock provides stand-out products, and this cordless cleaning solution is no different. It's ideal for closed spaces with hard floors such as the kitchen, living room, and studio setups. Versatility and ease of use are at the heart of the Roborock F25 RT, and its multipurpose design saves you the hassle of separately mopping, sweeping, vacuuming, and scrubbing floors in your house.
And thanks to the triple-edge design, you can confidently handle wall corners, stairs, and other challenging spots in your space with ease. So, whether it's spaghetti sauce on the vinyl floor, dust on hardwood flooring, or grease on tiles, you just have to point the Roborock cleaner in the right direction and wipe it all clean. The motor can suck up pet fur, dust, and crumbs, leaving only a pristine floor to gaze at.
The F25 RT marries suction power with a smart mop system
The Roborock F25 RT draws its cleaning power from a 20,000 Pa suction motor, which can handle all kinds of debris easily. Of course, that's only half of the cleaning challenge. For the remaining portion, the F25 RT comes with a smart mop system that spins at 450 RPM for wet cleaning. In a nutshell, whether it's a dry stain or wet spill, no impurity will be left behind once the F25 RT has passed over the target area. You get all that professional-grade cleaning done at home with minimal effort and without having to pay a fortune for it.
But that's not the end of it. Roborock takes an end-to-end approach when it comes to domestic hygiene, and to achieve that, its affordable cordless dry and wet cleaner comes with a hot water self-cleaning system. Water heated to 194 degrees Fahrenheit is passed over the roller brush to ensure that it has been wiped clean of any microbial impurity. You can breathe a sigh of relief after each cleaning session knowing that the roller itself has been sanitized to remove remnants of debris and gunk of all kinds. At last, to reduce the chances of any post-cleaning foul smell or microbial growth, the mop is dried with hot air. This removes liquid remnants of all kinds, keeping it dry and ready for the next round of cleaning.
A recurring challenge for many dry and wet cleaners is tangled waste, which is usually due to hair accumulation. But with the built-in anti-tangle system, the Roborock F25 RT can confidently shrug it off with a proactive approach, thanks to dual curved combs and dual-edge scrapers. At the entry stage, the curved comb separates hair and long fibers from the debris, ensuring that they don't wrap around in multiple layers and clog the pathway. Next, the dual-edge scrapers guide any remaining debris into the collection chamber with edge-to-edge efficiency.
With a human-centric design, the F25 RT is easy to use
Vacuums should ideally focus on top-tier performance, energy efficiency, and cleaning versatility, but there's another aspect that most products often ignore: Ease of usage and handling convenience in the hands of a human user. Thankfully, Roborock's gear is built with a human-centric design, ensuring that every aspect from directional guidance to weight profile is balanced. The cordless F25 RT wet and dry vacuum cleaner is no exception. Tipping the scales at just around 8.8 pounds, you can easily carry it across rooms or up a couple of flights of stairs without the stress of lugging around a massive cleaning kit.
In addition to freeing users from the weight conundrum, the F25 RT also makes sure that you don't have a hard time reaching tight spots, sharp corners, and edges. Thanks to a design that can go flat, you can clean underneath beds, sofas, and more hard-to-reach places with ease. Plus, the swiveling design with 70 degrees of movement freedom ensures that the task of cleaning your living space doesn't turn into a painful wrist exercise.
In the Eco Mode, the Roborock F25 RT can last for 40 minutes on a single charge, so you can clean across a couple of rooms and a large lobby space with ease. With a water tank capacity of 870 milliliters and a dirty water container that can manage 720 milliliters of liquid waste, you don't have to frequently run to the nearest sink. Simply put, the Roborock F25 RT not only makes quick work of the domestic clean-up job but also accomplishes it in a user-friendly manner. Don't forget to check out the Roborock F25 RT on Amazon to save 30% between July 6 and July 13 or shop for yours at Target today.