Save Big On Roborock's F25 RT Wet And Dry Cleaner During Prime Day

Roborock, one of the most trusted names in the smart vacuum market, kicked off the year with its "Rock a new era" campaign and introduced a wide portfolio of products. This included an eclectic mix of cutting-edge technology, effortless design, and attractively-priced solutions to cover all budgets. One of the most affordable in the handheld category is the Roborock F25 RT, an all-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner that offers the best of both worlds in terms of innovative conveniences and low price. As the lightest member of Roborock's F25 wet and dry cleaners, this product is also light on your wallet without cutting any corners when it comes to tidying up your house. You can order the F25 RT from Target or shop during Amazon Prime Day and save 30% from July 6 through July 13.

As winner of the SlashGear CES Innovation Award 2025, Roborock provides stand-out products, and this cordless cleaning solution is no different. It's ideal for closed spaces with hard floors such as the kitchen, living room, and studio setups. Versatility and ease of use are at the heart of the Roborock F25 RT, and its multipurpose design saves you the hassle of separately mopping, sweeping, vacuuming, and scrubbing floors in your house.

And thanks to the triple-edge design, you can confidently handle wall corners, stairs, and other challenging spots in your space with ease. So, whether it's spaghetti sauce on the vinyl floor, dust on hardwood flooring, or grease on tiles, you just have to point the Roborock cleaner in the right direction and wipe it all clean. The motor can suck up pet fur, dust, and crumbs, leaving only a pristine floor to gaze at.