Roborock's Best Prime Day Deals On Some Of The Best Vacuums On The Market

While robot vacuums are undeniably more convenient than regular vacuums, some models come with a major downside: they can get stuck on obstacles. Fortunately, this isn't an issue with Roborock's Saros 10R. If you live in a busy household and picking every single item off the floor seems impossible, the Roborock Saros 10R is the perfect option for you. With the StarSight Autonomous System 2.0, this model features 3D sensing, allowing it to detect any obstacles in its path and effortlessly avoid them. It can even vacuum right over thin unfolded cables on hard floors, so you don't have to worry about charger cords stopping this vacuum in its tracks. The Saros 10R is also the thinnest Roborock at 3.14 inches tall, allowing it to fit underneath most furniture.

If you've got pets or long hair, the Saros 10R's got you covered. With a Dual Anti-Tangle System that features both a Duo-Divide Main Brush and FlexiArm Riser Side Brush, this model is well-equipped to suction up any fur in its path. The Saros 10R also offers next-level suction power, with an 100% hair removal rate on carpet. With its innovative AdaptiLift Chassis, not even flooring transition strips can stop the Saros 10R from a thorough clean. Able to hoist itself 1.57-inches vertically, this top-tier robot vacuum easily glides over thresholds, ensuring every room receives a deep clean. Better yet, with the 10-in-1 Hands-Free Maintenance capabilities of the Multifunctional Dock 4.0, the Saros 10R amazingly cleans up after itself. Once docked, features like Hot Water Mop Washing with a bacteria removal rate of 99.99% keep the Saros 10R hygienic and ready for whatever stubborn messes life throws at you.

This Prime Day, Roborock is offering a significant and exclusive discount of 20% off if you purchase a Saros 10R between July 8 and July 13. Not only will Roborock's premium model keep your home looking its best, but you can get one at a notably reduced price for a limited time only.