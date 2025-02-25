ONLYOFFICE Offers A Better Way To Collaborate Effectively With Co-Workers
Every business seeks to hire the best and brightest available, and a team of capable workers can do great things when they put their heads together. However, even if your company is staffed with hard-working employees, that talent isn't being used to its fullest potential if you don't have the right tools to enable effective collaboration between them. After all, a productive workplace isn't just a product of its individual people — it's how they come together to make a greater whole.
ONLYOFFICE has become the world's #1 online office suite by enabling businesses to bring workers together with a vast array of powerful tools that make collaboration effortless and constructive. ONLYOFFICE offers an alternative way to bring co-workers together by providing open-source and flexible software that's ideal for collaborative work in business environments. Using cutting-edge programs, ONLYOFFICE is designed to fit into all kinds of different organizations and accommodate users of all abilities, while online security is also a top priority.
ONLYOFFICE Docs is incredibly versatile, and can be used with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux — on both desktop and mobile — offering workers a powerful online editor for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, and PDFs, no matter which platform you work with. Once you see the full range of capabilities the office suite can provide for you and your business, you'll wonder why your company hasn't already upgraded to ONLYOFFICE.
ONLYOFFICE enables co-workers to collaborate with AI — and each other
Using ONLYOFFICE Docs, you can easily create complex documents, professional spreadsheets, and expressive presentations, as well as build forms that can be filled in online. On top of that, it allows you to view and edit PDFs, export and import files to PDF, and vice versa. You can also convert documents to Markdown and HTML and turn textbooks into convenient-to-read e-books.
It's just as easy to edit with ONLYOFFICE as it is to create. You can utilize multiple formatting tools, insert and edit complex objects, and incorporate various plugins to enhance your productivity even further. Other capabilities include using AI to generate text, images, and code; get quick answers to questions or explanations of certain concepts; check spelling and grammar; and even rewrite your own text to make it shorter or longer. Additionally, AI can allow you to translate languages and provides many other useful tools. ONLYOFFICE is compatible with various AI models, including OpenAI, Mistral, Together AI, Anthropic, etc.
Working with AI can reap many benefits, but it's also important for employees to work together. ONLYOFFICE enables team members to share and co-edit documents in real-time, including the ability to comment and track changes. Other collaboration tools include comparing and combining documents and viewing and restoring previous versions of docs. ONLYOFFICE also understands that communication is a cornerstone of effective collaboration and offers audio and video calls, as well as chat.
ONLYOFFICE is highly customizable, versatile, and secure
ONLYOFFICE Docs offers self-hosted and cloud-based deployment models, and is designed to enhance the workflow of your business by supporting many popular programs your business may already be using. For example, it's highly compatible with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You can seamlessly integrate the software with over 40 business platforms with ready-to-use connectors, including Nextcloud, Alfresco, Confluence, Moodle, Redmine, Jira, and more. Integration is possible with any web-based platform via API and WOPI. A free Community version is available, as are scalable Enterprise editions — you can even enable document editing features within your own proprietary software by integrating ONLYOFFICE under your own brand.
ONLYOFFICE is designed to make security and privacy just as much of a priority as collaboration. Its open-source code is available on GitHub and is compliant with international security standards. Data is encrypted at every stage — including at rest, in transit, and end–to-end. With ONLYOFFICE, you'll also have the use of secure access and monitoring tools and safety features such as extra document permissions.
Equip your business with ONLYOFFICE Docs today
Whether it's a small business with a handful of employees or a major corporation with locations around the world, companies of all sizes can reap the benefits of using ONLYOFFICE Docs. Desktop and mobile apps are free.
Upgrade your workplace and start collaborating more effectively with ONLYOFFICE today!