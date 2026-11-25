There's a lot of stuff to keep in mind when launching a boat for the first time, and you'd be forgiven if you haven't memorized the full dizzying array of nautical signal flags you may encounter on the water. That said, there are some flags that impart warnings you'll want to be able to identify, one of which is a square red flag with a black square in the center. This particular flag warns sailors of a tropical storm.

Unlike a red flag with a white stripe crossing it, which indicates a diver is down in the water nearby, this red flag specifically warns of sustained winds in the range of 34 to 63 knots (equivalent to around 39 to 72 mph), the sort of speeds associated with a tropical storm.

Crucially, a single flag is a separate indicator than two flags flown together. While the single flag is just a storm warning associated with the aforementioned strong winds, two red flags bearing the centered black square are specifically a hurricane warning, with winds exceeding 63 knots.