4 Android Phones With A Stylus You Can Buy In 2026
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Before the advent of the iPhone in 2007, most of us (sorry, Gen Alpha) would remember using physical keys and, best of all, styluses to interact with phones. While touchscreens killed the competition, they aren't a perfect solution. The biggest example of that is signing a document on a phone. You have to cramp your index finger and then pray that the signature looks something like the original. Typically, it takes me about five tries to get it right. Having a stylus fixes this problem. It also means you can draw, take better notes, and edit photos on the go, which is a big convenience.
If you're in the market for a phone with a stylus, there aren't many options out there today. Samsung's S-series has been the go-to for stylus enthusiasts, and that's pretty much it. Other options include some budget Motorola phones and foldables from Honor and Motorola. Here's how they stack up.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Check any best-of smartphone list online, and you'll find the S26 Ultra on it. It's a very competent flagship that doesn't necessarily break any boundaries but sticks to its strengths. On top of that, you get the handy S Pen. It lives inside the body, so you always have it wherever you go. And that's been a huge selling point for reviewers. Need to sign a document while traveling? Take the S Pen out of the bottom and sign it. Want to draw an idea before it disappears? Use the S Pen for it. That versatility is then combined with a new privacy-focused 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that appears blacked out when viewed from the side. Sorry, privacy-invading strangers.
Performance is handled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, and it's got enough grunt. The 5,000 mAh battery can last a full workday on a single charge. But what about the cameras? They are great — in a way. While downgrading the 3x telephoto sensor in the latest-gen S26 Ultra wasn't on our Christmas list, the main sensor does get a wider f/1.4 aperture. In our hands-on with the S26 Ultra, this translated to more detailed images and better colors in low light. The new Super Steady mode, which keeps the horizon locked even if you rotate the phone 360 degrees, is another fun addition. All said and done, a flagship phone demands a high price, which in this case is $1,049.97 on Amazon.
Moto G Stylus (2026)
Not everyone wants to spend a grand on a phone. If you're just looking for a secondary phone that happens to have a stylus, the Moto G Stylus is worth considering at $500 on Amazon. But before that, remember the compromises. Even in 2026, the phone ships with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, which is starting to show its age. We reviewed last year's G Stylus that had the same processor, and it was just okay. Apps didn't open very quickly, and we also noticed slowdowns in the camera app and occasional crashes.
Setting that aside, the stylus on the Moto G Stylus is actually quite decent. CNET's review of this year's model said it's good for annotating PDFs and writing down your thoughts. Palm rejection has improved, and the pressure sensitivity works as expected. Motorola also upgraded the 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, which now reaches 5,000 nits, making it easier to can use the phone in the hot sun outside and not have to squint as much.
If cameras are your priority, you'd be better off with another budget handset like the Pixel 10A, especially at night. That said, the G Stylus' cameras aren't bad. In daylight, the Sony LYT-700C sensor can, in fact, take good-looking photos with accurate colors, plenty of facial detail, and enough dynamic range. The 13MP ultrawide is less capable, but it still captures social media-worthy shots.
Honor Magic V6
While using a stylus on a narrow phone screen isn't the end of the world, styluses come alive with foldables. It's much easier to write notes, review documents on a bigger screen, and even draw larger designs. That said, Samsung removed S Pen support with the Z Fold 7 to make it thinner. This is why the Honor Magic V6 ($1,720 on Amazon) is our pick for the best folding phone for stylus enthusiasts. It's also thin, measuring 156.7 x 74.5 x 9.0 mm when folded, and doesn't feel like you're carrying two phones strapped together. In our hands-on with the Magic V6, the 10-bit OLED 120Hz (5,000 nits peak brightness) display looked very pleasing. Honor's IP69 rating for water and dust resistance is the cherry on top. For context, that's better protection than the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's IP68 rating.
The V6 works with the Magic Pen accessory. It's sold separately and doesn't fit inside the phone. However, Honor says the Magic Pen is coated with a "self-lubricating material" that's designed to give that paper-like writing feel on folding screens. The rest of the Magic V6 is a flagship experience, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP 3x telephoto, and another 50MP ultrawide lens. Android Central's review even called the V6's cameras the best on a foldable.
Motorola Razr Fold
As good as the Honor Magic V6 is, its limited global availability is a problem. If you're in the United States, then the Motorola Razr Fold is the next best option. It costs $1,899.99 at the official store, and you're not really compromising on anything. We reviewed the Razr Fold, and the design stood out. No, it's not the thinnest, but it looks sophisticated enough in its choice of two Pantone finishes. Both the inner and outer OLED screens look beautiful and can reach over 6,000 nits, making the Fold super easy to use outdoors. What makes the experience even better is the Moto Pen Ultra. It's an active stylus that works on both displays. There's tilt detection and pressure sensitivity, and you can even hover over menu items to highlight them. Not to mention the remote camera shutter feature, which makes taking photos a lot easier.
The Razr Fold would have been perfect for stylus stans if there were some place to park the pen. Motorola doesn't even make a case that does so. Instead, you have to store the pen in a separate accessory and charge it there. Not the end of the world, but an annoyance nonetheless. Beyond that, the cameras, of which you get three, are pretty nice. While the sensors took aesthetic photos of the Grand Canyon in our testing, nighttime shots with the ultrawide and telephoto lenses looked a little soft, and colors weren't consistent across different sensors.