Check any best-of smartphone list online, and you'll find the S26 Ultra on it. It's a very competent flagship that doesn't necessarily break any boundaries but sticks to its strengths. On top of that, you get the handy S Pen. It lives inside the body, so you always have it wherever you go. And that's been a huge selling point for reviewers. Need to sign a document while traveling? Take the S Pen out of the bottom and sign it. Want to draw an idea before it disappears? Use the S Pen for it. That versatility is then combined with a new privacy-focused 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that appears blacked out when viewed from the side. Sorry, privacy-invading strangers.

Performance is handled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, and it's got enough grunt. The 5,000 mAh battery can last a full workday on a single charge. But what about the cameras? They are great — in a way. While downgrading the 3x telephoto sensor in the latest-gen S26 Ultra wasn't on our Christmas list, the main sensor does get a wider f/1.4 aperture. In our hands-on with the S26 Ultra, this translated to more detailed images and better colors in low light. The new Super Steady mode, which keeps the horizon locked even if you rotate the phone 360 degrees, is another fun addition. All said and done, a flagship phone demands a high price, which in this case is $1,049.97 on Amazon.