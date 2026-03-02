Honor's New Foldable Phone Is Forbidden Fruit Of The Most Frustrating Kind

A few things remain consistent about Honor phones from year to year. They will be powerful, they will be very thin, they'll have awesome cameras, and they won't be coming to the Unites States. All of those look to be consistent this year as well. The Honor Magic V6, launched at MWC 2026, is another version of that same theme.

Lovely hardware and a long-lasting battery lead the charge for this phone to make it one you should definitely consider if you're in the market for a new, book-style foldable. There are also a few common themes from last year, including extraordinary thinness, a camera island that has its own zip code, and a case with the same ring/stand for extra grip.

I'm a fan of Honor foldables, and I'm thankful for the chance to play with one, even though most of my fellow countrymen won't get the same chance. It should be mentioned that this isn't a full review (in the traditional sense) since the software on the phone is still not complete. As such, we can't include camera samples or performance metrics. But I've been using the phone for two weeks, and these are my thoughts so far.