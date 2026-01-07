Samsung Shows Off Galaxy TriFold Smartphone At CES 2026 Ahead Of US Launch

A lot of the tech journalists who got to check out the Galaxy Z TriFold at CES 2026 seemed to automatically compare it to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The biggest concern was the third folding panel, which technically means more creases on the screen when folded out and a bulkier phone when folded up. The Z Fold 7 is 8.9 mm thick when folded, while the Z TriFold is 12.9 mm.

However, it seems as though the extra thickness is worth it due to the benefits you get when using the fully expanded Z TriFold. The massive screen is worth it for those who are looking for a device that can handle work, streaming, and all-around multitasking. The Z TriFold's Samsung DeX support means it can have a maximum of four workspaces, each capable of running five apps at the same time. You can even add a secondary screen with Extended Mode if you have an external monitor.

In addition, the Z TriFold has a larger battery than the Z Fold 7 — 5,600 mAh versus 4,400 mAh — so it'll last longer while doing all your work, gaming, and streaming. Hands-on impressions also noted that the creases are notably less visible than they are on the Z Fold 7, making the viewing experience relatively seamless. This is thanks to the Z TriFold's differently-sized, dual-rail hinges, which ensure that its panels meet seamlessly with a smaller gap.