Samsung Shows Off Galaxy TriFold Smartphone At CES 2026 Ahead Of US Launch
CES is always a hotbed for the latest technology, and CES 2026 is no different. This year's edition of the trade show saw Samsung give United States audiences a closer look at the Galaxy Z TriFold, a concept that's been rumored for quite some time. While already available in overseas markets, the United States is still awaiting this innovative device.
At a glance, the TriFold appears to be a sleek tablet. However, those with hands-on experience at CES 2026 saw three distinct panels that could be folded to create a more phone-sized display. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold essentially acts as a phone-tablet hybrid, allowing you to shoot off a text when in its 6.5-inch screen format or unfold the device to watch YouTube videos on a 10-inch display. It goes from a pocket-sized phone to a mini-laptop. Bring along a portable keyboard and mouse, and you could essentially do all your work from the Galaxy Z TriFold.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold versus Galaxy Z Fold 7
A lot of the tech journalists who got to check out the Galaxy Z TriFold at CES 2026 seemed to automatically compare it to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The biggest concern was the third folding panel, which technically means more creases on the screen when folded out and a bulkier phone when folded up. The Z Fold 7 is 8.9 mm thick when folded, while the Z TriFold is 12.9 mm.
However, it seems as though the extra thickness is worth it due to the benefits you get when using the fully expanded Z TriFold. The massive screen is worth it for those who are looking for a device that can handle work, streaming, and all-around multitasking. The Z TriFold's Samsung DeX support means it can have a maximum of four workspaces, each capable of running five apps at the same time. You can even add a secondary screen with Extended Mode if you have an external monitor.
In addition, the Z TriFold has a larger battery than the Z Fold 7 — 5,600 mAh versus 4,400 mAh — so it'll last longer while doing all your work, gaming, and streaming. Hands-on impressions also noted that the creases are notably less visible than they are on the Z Fold 7, making the viewing experience relatively seamless. This is thanks to the Z TriFold's differently-sized, dual-rail hinges, which ensure that its panels meet seamlessly with a smaller gap.
When is the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold coming to the US?
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is already available in China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But when will it be in the United States? Samsung states it will launch in the first quarter of 2026. No exact date was given at CES 2026.
Samsung's Z Fold 7 is currently $2,000 (which is why many have been looking for alternative options), and it's expected that the larger and more advanced TriFold will cost more than that when it comes to the United States. Samsung has yet to confirm a price for the United States launch. For context, the Z TriFold costs about $2,500 in Korea. Despite its hefty price, though, it sold out within minutes on launch day in South Korea.
When it finally launches, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available at select retail stores, allowing you to try it out before buying it. Customers who purchase the device will get a six-month trial of Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage.