The most expensive alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the HONOR Magic V5. If you haven't seen Honor on store shelves, that may be because you live in the U.S. This is a robust lineup of phones, tablets, smartwatches, and computers that could easily compete with the likes of Samsung and Google — but for political reasons, buying it can be a bit tricky for U.S. residents. However, at the time of writing, the Honor Magic V5, available from Honor's official store on Amazon, is listed with a full price of $2,199.00. That price is about in line with other regions; in the U.K., it's £1699.99 (excluding discounted pricing).

Our own Adam Doud gave the Magic V5 almost nothing but praise. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB of RAM, and comes with a starting storage capacity of 512 GB. It shoots with a 50 MP ultra-wide and wide camera, a 64 MP telephoto lens, and two 20 MP selfie cams. The 5,820 mAh battery supports 66W fast charging. One of the long-standing myths about folding phones is that they offer no dust and water protection, but the Magic V5 is one of many examples that defy this notion, boasting IP58 and IP59 resistance. The Magic V5 is also one of the few phones that support cutting-edge Bluetooth 6.0.

Ironically, the downsides have nothing to do with the phone itself. For one, this is a GSM-only phone; residents of the U.S. can therefore only use T-Mobile. Two, since Honor does not really have a U.S. presence, getting customer support and repairs may be difficult or impossible. For anyone outside the U.S., those caveats melt away and make it an excellent Samsung competitor.