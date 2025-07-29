Who Owns OnePlus Phones And Where Are They Made?

OnePlus likes to portray itself as a bold disruptor, something most can agree it does very well with flagships able to compete at the highest level. So, it is no scrappy, garage start-up out of nowhere. In fact, quite the opposite. The company was established in 2013 by Pete Lau, former OPPO VP, and co-founder Carl Pei, but it was always part of OPPO.

It doesn't end there. OnePlus, alongside OPPO, Vivo, Realme, and IQOO, all branched out of BBK Electronics, the Chinese mega-conglomerate that silently built a smartphone empire without ever printing its name on a box. BBK wasn't the kind to manage all these brands on a day-to-day basis, but rather let them operate semi-independently, sharing factories, parts, and strategies. According to reports from Asia, BBK brands collectively outsold Samsung and Huawei globally in 2020, selling over 262 million units, and these numbers didn't even account for OnePlus and IQOO sales. But BBK's time is over. The holding company was dissolved and deregistered in 2023.

Now, who's in charge of OnePlus? It's OPPO. OnePlus is a subsidiary of OPPO, which, alongside Realme, is owned by Guangdong OPlus Holdings. They share software teams, R&D, and even executives. Product timetables tend to follow one another, and OnePlus phones run on OxygenOS, which shares the codebase with ColorOS (OPPO's mobile OS).