Myths You Should Never Believe About Foldable Phones

Before Samsung released its first foldable in 2019, the smartphone space had already been inundated with articles and opinions about foldable phone technology. As far back as 2013, the company hinted at a possible release of devices with folding displays. Some smartphone users and enthusiasts met this news with admiration, while earnestly waiting for Samsung to deliver on this proposal. Others were indifferent, as they doubted either the engineering feasibility of the foldable phone or its ability to become a game changer. Today, with the fourth iterations of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the market, these opposing sides have come to terms with the foldable phone as a thriving niche of smartphone technology.

But that does not mean everyone is willing to purchase these phones. If nothing else, some commonly held myths make people unwilling to do so. From the idea that foldables are too fragile for their cost, to the belief that the foldable design will eventually die off, such myths hinder many from spending cash to own a device. Also, while other tech gadgets and components — such as the camera — suffer from public misinformation of many sorts, many of the myths about foldable phones point to what they cannot do or how they underperform.

Given the attention that foldable phones have garnered, it is both timely and appropriate to dispel these myths and, in doing so, encourage a larger population of smartphone users to embrace this innovation.