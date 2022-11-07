SlashGear Asks: Would You Ever Purchase A Foldable Smartphone? - Exclusive Survey

In the last couple of years, sales of foldable smartphones have skyrocketed. While the South Korean tech giant Samsung leads the market by selling more foldable phones than any other company, names like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Motorola have also rolled out a few models. Although, we've also heard that Apple and Google are developing foldable devices, but the brands might take another year or so to release them.

To recall, the first commercially available folding phone with a touchscreen, Royole FlexPai, came out in 2018. Although Royole was the first at it, it was not necessarily the best. In the same year, Samsung unveiled the Infinity Flex Display, a screen flexible to the extent that it can be folded in half, and it wasn't until 2019 that we saw the first foldable smartphone from the company, the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold featured the Infinity Flex Display on the inside and a secondary display on the front. Although the device had severe durability issues, Samsung learned from its mistakes, and in the later year, the company successfully created a foldable phone that could survive typical usage.

Since the market for folding phones is on the rise, SlashGear recently conducted a survey asking readers which phones they prefer, and 19.6% of participants said they like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3. To know more about whether fans would consider purchasing a foldable smartphone, we conducted another survey in the U.S.