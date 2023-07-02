Should You Buy A Foldable Android Phone? Pros And Cons

For many people, phones are not toys but practical necessities, and it's undeniable that foldable phones aren't quite as sturdy and reliable as their non-folding counterparts. If you visit the Galaxy Z Flip subreddit, you'll find examples such as one user lamenting issues with the phone's screen along the crease. As flexible as the ultra-thin glass is, the folding display and its hinge add two new points of failure to this type of device. They may not fail often, but it's still something that's worth thinking about if you're considering a purchase. The technology is also having a harder time catching up to industry standards of water and dust resistance, which affects their longevity.

The other major drawback of current foldable models is, of course, the price. The new Google Pixel Fold costs an incredible $1,799 and the Samsung Fold 4 costs exactly the same. These prices knock any and all models of iPhones right out of the water and even exceed the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB of storage. Whether the price is justified or not, it's far too high for many consumers to even consider, and this reality is what continues to keep foldable phones from securing real mainstream popularity.

While the pros are tantalizing in principle, the arguments against foldable phones remain enough to keep most users away at the moment. However, if new tech excites you and you don't mind the possibility of running into issues, some of the newer foldables can be worth buying — as long as you do your research beforehand.