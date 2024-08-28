We Tested The World's Cheapest Foldable Phone. Is It Any Good?

Blackview is not out here beating the big boys like Samsung or Huawei on engineering finesse. It's not realistically possible either, especially when your product costs a third of what the upmarket players will pull from your wallet. But the Hero 10 is surprisingly well-built and feels astonishingly premium due to the choice of materials.

On the rear shell is a thin layer of vegan leather, while the hinge cover and frame rely on aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. There's a high-quality polish applied over the metallic parts, and in my time testing it without a protective cover on, I didn't see any knicks or the paint peeling off. I've had a bad experience with the paint job on Samsung phones in the past, so the Hero 10s resilience came out as another surprise.

In its closed state, the phone is as thin as what you'd get from mainstream brands. I didn't notice any unexpected movements around the hinge, nor was there any creaking when the flexible screen was opened or closed. Another neat aspect is that it's a gapless design, which means the two halves shut close tightly without any space between them.

This was a problem on Samsung phones for a while, which often ended up with dust and other particles making their way inside. Now, the Hero 10 doesn't advertise any IP-certified water-proofing, but it would be unwise to expect that at this asking price, especially on an entry-level foldable device. Also, that fingerprint sensor on the side gets the job done reliably, although it's the fastest one of its kind out there.