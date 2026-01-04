The Gear We're Using To Cover CES 2026 And Why We're Taking It To Las Vegas

The Consumer Electronics Show is right around the corner, and I'll be covering it for SlashGear just like I have in years past. As always, there's a nice selection of gear that I'll be taking with me to help cover the show — some of it is old and established; other gear is brand new to me and I'm a little nervous relying on it when the stakes are so high.

But all of it will be extremely useful on the show floor and navigating between hotels, suites, ballrooms, and the convention center. All of it will earn a place in my bag and on my back. Some of it is gear you may want to add to your everyday carry as well. It's not just great for covering a tradeshow; it can be vital for your home or work setup as well.

So, from backpacks and phones to laptops and tablets, here's all the gear I'll be using to cover CES 2026.