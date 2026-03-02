The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Comes With Some Powerful Camera Upgrades

Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is ready to hit the shelves in the coming days. On the surface, it looks like a minor design rehash of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with only iterative upgrades like a new chip and some new software tricks. The absence of built-in magnets for Qi 2 wireless charging, higher-resolution sensors, and the lack of Bluetooth controls for the S Pen came as a bad surprise. But Samsung's camera-centric flagship didn't arrive without its own fair share of imaging tricks, and a few of them have fared surprisingly well in my early tests.

On the hardware side, the most notable change is a wider camera aperture, and even though it may not sound like much, this subtle adjustment makes a big difference. Thanks to a wider aperture, the camera sensor can collect more light, which directly translates into optical data to process. As a result, the images turned out more detailed with better control over colors, highlights, and shadows, particularly when capturing photos and videos in low-light surroundings. A key beneficiary of this upgrade is the new Enhanced Nightography Video mode, which is touted to deliver sharper, brighter videos in dimly lit scenarios.

Notably, the hardware improvements have been implemented across the main and telephoto zoom camera sensors, and the changes are claimed to boost brightness by 47% and 37%, respectively, across these lenses. You will feel the difference not just in videos but also in night photography, where noise control should be more precise and color reproduction more accurate. Another notable upgrade is support for the open-source APV codec, which is tailored for creators and professionals who shoot a lot of video on their phones. The key benefit of APV is minimal quality degradation due to compression.