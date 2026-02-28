Why Did Samsung Remove Bluetooth From The S Pen?

Samsung's history in the smartphone arena is one of constant innovation. Not all of the Korean tech giant's ideas are good (looking at you, Bixby), but it has consistently been willing to throw concepts at the wall to see what sticks. In the 2020s, that experimentation led to a whole new category of folding smartphones, but all the way back in 2011, it led to the S Pen stylus. Samsung introduced the S Pen alongside that year's Galaxy Note to aid users with the sort of productivity work the device was designed for.

But the most impressive S Pen features didn't come until the launch of the Note 9 in 2018, when Samsung added low-energy Bluetooth to the tiny stylus. With that, users could wave the pen like a tiny wand to control their phone, thanks to the many S Pen productivity tricks. Air Actions, as they were called, allowed users to make specific motions with the stylus to navigate the OS, control media playback, and take photos and videos — even if their phone was across the room. That functionality remained even as the Note line was deprecated and the S Pen was moved to the Galaxy S Ultra series.

Then, in early 2025, Samsung shocked dedicated S Pen users by stripping Bluetooth from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen, undoing seven years of progress. Outrage was palpable, and users demanded answers. The answer they got only made matters worse. According to Samsung, Bluetooth was removed from the S Pen because not enough people used it. This predictably didn't sit well with those who did use it. So, here's Samsung's explanation, and why its story doesn't line up for everybody.