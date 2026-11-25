A lot of interesting things can happen while on the road, so it's always nice to have an eyewitness who can offer an unbiased account of an incident. The incident can be an accident at a four-way stop, a hit-and-run, or a parking lot swipe. That's why a dash cam is a must-have upgrade for your car. However, resolution matters a great deal when making out the details, especially when it comes to insurance and law enforcement investigations. So if you have a 1080p (Full HD) dash cam, which has a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels (about 2 million pixels), will it have enough quality to capture the details you need?

For everyday driving scenarios, where you just want to prove that an incident happened, it's going to be enough. But if you need to focus on the small details that aren't directly in front of you, such as number plates, faces, and road signs, then the images can look blurry. Furthermore, the faster you go, the less detail you will see because the image will become soft. It can be worse at night, as the image can get noisy in low-light conditions.

Still, 1080p dash cams are considered standard since they're the most widely used, especially by those looking for an entry-level unit. But if you want better quality and details that truly make a difference, go for higher resolutions. Ultimately, if the video is good quality for your needs, you don't need to splurge on an expensive dash cam.