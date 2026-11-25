We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To many, going camping means taking a break from an al­ways-online life of spam calls and social media notifications. While that's certainly part of the appeal of a camping trip, not everyone is willing to leave all their home's comforts behind. Two or three decades ag­o, you didn't really get a choice. You couldn't reliably get the internet without a landline, and what camping gadgets were already in use were not comparable to what you'd find at home. All that has changed now, as batteries became more efficient, gadgets got smaller, and tech in general dropped in price (except for computer parts, of course).

Modern camping gadgets are too many to count, so for this list we focused on what helps replicate the comfort of an average home. A hammock on a hot day is as comfy as it gets, and a heating mattress helps on cold nights, but is either of those found in your house? Probably not.

There is no standard for what domestic comforts are, but three things are certainly part of it: ample electricity, good lighting, and great food and drinks.