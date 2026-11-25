5 Gadgets That Make Camping A Little More Like Home
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To many, going camping means taking a break from an always-online life of spam calls and social media notifications. While that's certainly part of the appeal of a camping trip, not everyone is willing to leave all their home's comforts behind. Two or three decades ago, you didn't really get a choice. You couldn't reliably get the internet without a landline, and what camping gadgets were already in use were not comparable to what you'd find at home. All that has changed now, as batteries became more efficient, gadgets got smaller, and tech in general dropped in price (except for computer parts, of course).
Modern camping gadgets are too many to count, so for this list we focused on what helps replicate the comfort of an average home. A hammock on a hot day is as comfy as it gets, and a heating mattress helps on cold nights, but is either of those found in your house? Probably not.
There is no standard for what domestic comforts are, but three things are certainly part of it: ample electricity, good lighting, and great food and drinks.
Ugreen Nexode laptop power bank
The biggest difference between your home and a tent pitched in the great outdoors is the absence of cars, people, and noise. The second biggest difference is the lack of electrical power. As long as you only need to keep your phone charged for a day or two, a decent power bank from a good brand will do the trick. But if you're trying to add a laptop to the mix or you're planning a longer retreat, a big power bank with a high output becomes essential. For that, you want something like the $90 Ugreen Nexode 130W.
This Ugreen power bank is explicitly compatible with the MacBook Pro 16 and the MacBook Air 13-inch, but that's not an exhaustive list. As long as your laptop supports USB-C charging, it should work. We picked this power bank because it has received positive coverage and because the price-to-features ratio is very impressive, but most high-output, high-capacity laptop power bank would do well. The 20,000 mAh 130W model supports fast charging, holds quite a lot of energy, and is often discounted to just $60, close to the price of a regular power bank.
If you want more juice, a portable power station like the Jackery Explorer 300 will open the door to plenty of home comfort, like hair dryers and portable fridges, while also keeping your phone and laptop charged. And if your trip takes more than a couple of days, investing in some solar panels will extend the range of the batteries. The Jackery Explorer 300 we just mentioned is one of many power stations compatible with solar panels.
RTIC Ultra-Light 22 Quarts cooler
Another staple of home comfort is a fridge and freezer combo. Even if you like your camping a little rustic, a few days eating only non-perishable food will make anyone long for fresh vegetables and a cool drink. But while a portable electric cooler is a sure way to make your camping more comfortable, not everyone wants to camp with a $200, 30-pound-heavy machine that also requires a big and expensive power station to run. A classic portable cooler, like the RTIC Ultra-Light, is a simpler solution that goes a long way toward improving comfort.
RTIC makes portable coolers in a variety of sizes and with different levels of insulation. The 22-quart model delivers high portability, reasonable price ($150), and a long ice retention period, with the obvious drawback being the limited space inside. Still, a little over five gallons is more than enough to pack a day of food for two people; more if it's supplemented by canned and dry foods like beans and rice. The brand's biggest models are well-liked by professional reviewers and users alike, as they can hold a lot more food and keep cold for longer. However, portability takes a big hit, with a much larger size and a nearly doubled weight of 21 pounds. This, along with a much higher price of $230, arguably makes it a worse fit for a camping trip.
Camp Chef Everest 2X double camping stove
What could improve your camping dinner more than a good cooler? There are a couple of candidates (good seasoning, decent seating), but the first place goes to a good cooking surface. Cheap portable camping burners are fine for heating up precooked dinners and canned beans, but it's hard to make a good meal with a single fire that threatens to topple over at any time. If you're looking for a chef's camping stove, the Camp Chef Everest 2X comes with great recommendations at a relatively affordable price.
It's heavy and bulky enough to make backpacking pretty difficult, at 18 pounds and 27 x 15 x 8 inches when the lid is closed. It also needs a serious source of fuel, with its two 20,000 BTU burners. But the integrated windshield, good build quality, and excellent cooking power are enough to impress reviewers. It's probably overkill for a couple of days of camping, but it will definitely remind you of your kitchen's cooktop. Or at least it will if you have a gas range at home.
If, on the other hand, you're used to induction cooking (and you already have a way to power your campsite), you may want to go with a portable induction cooktop. The Duxtop 1,800W cooktop is a safe option, as it's recommended by multiple publications, but as long as you're careful when using them out in the open, you can pick any high-quality induction cooktop and they will work fine; some campers even just use one they picked up from Ikea for their cooking needs. And since these appliances are safe to use indoors (unlike portable gas camping stoves), you can turn them into an extra burner for your kitchen when you're back home.
BioLite Alpenglow 500 portable light
It's hard to select a single best camping light that feels like home, but the BioLite Alpenglow 500 has a good shot at taking the title. It's a very adaptable light thanks to its great battery life, high max brightness, and extra functionalities. It can be used as a powerful emergency power bank in a pinch thanks to its 6,400mAh battery, and it can remain powered for as long as 200 hours on low mode. High mode consumes the battery in just six hours, but that's because it gets as high as 500 lumens.
The BioLite also comes with extra features that you may or may not care about, especially in the color department. It has different cool and warm light modes, it can take on a spectrum of different colors and slowly rotate between them, and can even display multiple colors at once and imitate a candle's flicker. It even has one-side lighting, to save power when you only need directional light.
There isn't much more to say about the BioLite Alpenglow 500 — it's just a portable light, after all — but it's impressive how much it can do. It isn't cheap at $80, and the cheaper BioLite Alpenglows aren't quite as easy to recommend. But don't worry; if you're looking for a camping light at a different budget, we've also got you covered.
OutIn portable coffee machines
In the last 10 years or so, more and more homes have learned the joy of making quality espresso at home as good espresso machines have become more and more popular. They aren't cheap, and picky online communities will find issues even in the most expensive models, but it's safe to say that the quality of home-brewed coffee has generally improved in recent times. Instant coffee can't quite compare to this, bit it's more or less the only kind of coffee easily available when camping. Or is it?
Enter the OutIn Nano and OutIn Mino, the internet's favorite camping espresso makers. The Nano is the cheaper and less capable model, while the Mino is more of a multitasker and more expensive. In reality, either one will probably be enough to keep you satisfied on a trip, and the price difference is marginal — about $50. What the Mino has over the Nano is that it works with very fine grinds, it has a bigger battery, and it's a little smaller, therefore taking less space in a backpack.
If you're really particular about your coffee, you may also want a portable coffee grinder. OutIn also sells one of those, the OutIn Fino, which is considered a decent machine by home coffee brewing experts. However, the additional machine and a bag of whole coffee beans will take a lot more space than some pre-ground coffee, so you may want to keep the grinder home.